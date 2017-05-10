& cplSiteName &

Kontron & Inocybe Partner to Build Open Networking Platforms

10/10/2017
MONTREAL -- Kontron, a global provider of cloud and carrier-class integrated infrastructure platforms, and Inocybe Technologies, a leading Open Networking technology provider from the data center to the network edge, today announced cooperative plans to bring fully integrated 'out-of-the-box' Open Networking platforms to the enterprise and service provider communities.

Both companies will be at SDN NFV World Congress 2017 in The Hague, October 9-13 to discuss the Open Networking solutions and switches they are developing in partnership.

Integration work will consist of marrying Kontron SYMKLOUD white box switching and other hardware platforms together with various software stack components that make up the Inocybe Open Networking Platform, including OpenDaylight SDN, VPP and OpenSwitch.

"Inocybe and Kontron both share a common and aligned mission to ensure that open source software is the appropriate means for CSPs to accelerate SDN and NFV production deployments," said John Zannos, Chief Revenue Officer, Inocybe. "With the various Kontron rack-level white box switch, compute and storage hardware, we are developing a full range of Open Networking solutions that simplify SDN and NFV for our customers.

"Inocybe is clearly a strategic fit for Kontron and our line of SYMKLOUD platforms," said Benoit Robert, VP Strategy & Marketing, Kontron. "After more than a decade of SDN development, and as a leading contributor to ODL and other networking stack pieces, Inocybe has gained tremendous market traction in providing automated and intelligent, open source networking for both enterprises and service providers."

Kontron and Inocybe will be exhibiting at the SDN NFV World Congress 2017 at booth C14, World Forum, The Hague, Netherlands, 9-13 October 2017.

Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
