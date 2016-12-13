AT&T Teams with Broadcom on Hardware

DALLAS — AT&T and Broadcom are working together to build a strategic program focused on driving innovation of network hardware, such as switching, routing, broadband access and customer premises equipment.

“By collaborating directly with Broadcom, AT&T is driving a roadmap that will help enable innovation,” said John Donovan, chief strategy officer and group president, Technology and Operations. “We continue to form relationships with disruptive suppliers as we build a software-centric network and drive the industry to software-defined networking (SDN).”

Working directly with companies like Broadcom offers AT&T access to guide requirements at the chipset level.

“This represents a significant milestone toward accelerating innovation in the industry,” said Hock Tan, president and CEO, Broadcom. “Both companies are committed to sustained collaboration on product and chipset roadmaps, engineering services and advanced functionality.”

This program will help enhance video and broadband delivery to AT&T customers and across its network. This represents another stake in how AT&T is creating premier entertainment and communication experiences for its customers.

