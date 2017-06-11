& cplSiteName &

OEMs: Reliance Jio Wants Only Your Software

Craig Matsumoto
11/10/2017
50%
50%

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Telecom Infra Project 2017 Summit -- Equipment vendors like to talk about how they're becoming software companies. Reliance Jio is giving them that chance, whether they really want it or not.

In a talk at the TIP Summit earlier this week, Tareq Amin, senior vice president of infocomm for Reliance Jio , described how the Indian mobile carrier sprang up so quickly. Founded in 2016 and led by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, RJio gathered 134 million customers in its first 170 days, an average of seven per second. (See Where RJio Innovates, India's Incumbents Follow.)

One key was to offer extremely inexpensive plans, Amin said. And what allowed RJio to do that was inexpensive equipment -- disaggregated gear, where the hardware and software came from different sellers.

Normally, carriers buy hardware and software from an OEM such as Cisco and Ericsson. Often, that hardware is built by an ODM -- a company, often based in Taiwan, that specializes in assembling the gear and lets OEMs put their own logos onto the boxes.

RJio went directly to the ODMs with its hardware requirements, then separately bought the software from OEMs. "We wanted to own the entire hardware cycle for WiFi, and find credible vendors we could work with on software," Amin said.

It's like a white box strategy, only with hardware that was customized to RJio's specs, rather than generic gear -- and it meant that, in RJio's eyes, the OEMs became useful only as software vendors.

Find out more about the evolving relationships between mobile network operators and ecosystem stakeholders. Join Light Reading in London on November 16 for the 4.5 Evolution & Road to 5G Summit during the Global Mobile Broadband Forum.

This wasn't necessarily TIP-driven activity, but the strategy is in line with what TIP is promoting -- namely, dividing telecom gear into components that can be purchased separately. On paper, this gives operators more degrees of freedom while lowering the vendor lock-in factor.

"It is OK to create a new ecosystem. I think the challenge is not the technology. The challenge is creating the new ecosystem of how you can engage partners and OEMs," Amin said.

To pull this off, RJio acts as its own integrator, said Bruce Bateman, CEO of contract manufacturer Lite-On. Bateman gave a brief talk following Amin's, expanding on the idea of the new ecosystem and the role of the ODM, which is substantial. RJio is "not looking for piecemeal -- someone who can give them a radio, or someone who can give them an antenna," he said. "It's not about gluing things together."

Disaggregation isn't Reliance Jio's only trick. Amin also described an "OSS as-a-service" platform called Foresight, built from scratch in response to the normal telco structure of multiple OSS silos. It's an OpenStack-based platform that also includes big data elements, to process telemetry from the network. "Rather than rely on OSS integration, we started to integrate directly with EMS [element management systems]," Amin said.

For more about India's telecom industry, see these reports by Gagandeep Kaur:

— Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: AT&T Summit Embraces Risky Business
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
The Wit & Wisdom of David Hughes
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/8/2017
Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Falls Apart (Again!)
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/6/2017
Broadcom Offers $130B for Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/6/2017
Microsoft & Apple See Coming Augmented Reality Revolution
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 11/7/2017
TIP Touts Progress in Mobile & Optical
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/8/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Is There Something on My Head? Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives