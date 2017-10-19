& cplSiteName &

Open Source Upheaval Could Finish Off 'Traditional' Vendors

Iain Morris
10/26/2017
50%
50%

BERLIN -- Broadband World Forum 2017 -- The industry's steady march toward the adoption of open source technologies could force its equipment suppliers to reinvent themselves entirely as margins are squeezed and products lose their value, according to one of the companies in the eye of the storm.

Tushar Saxena, a senior director at Radisys Corp. (Nasdaq: RSYS), reckons vendors could end up as "an extended engineering arm of service providers" if operators turn increasingly to open source technologies, which stop suppliers from making money from the intellectual property behind software.

"I think if you fast forward three or four years it may be a misnomer to call us vendors of equipment," said Saxena during a panel session on open source technology at this week's Broadband World Forum in Berlin. "We will be integrators and can partner with service providers and help them put open source together… We may still supply equipment but margins will probably be extremely low."

Radisys Corp. (Nasdaq: RSYS) designs products used in wireless networks, switches and video distribution systems, as well as IP-based networking gear, but has already made a big push into systems integration and the professional services market.

It is one of a number of industry players whose future role is at stake as some of the world's largest telcos take advantage of open source technologies, which rely on code that is shared by software developers. (See Open Sores: Are Telcos on a Collision Course With Vendors? and TIP Players Voice Open Source Misgivings.)

Service providers including US-based AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), France's Orange (NYSE: FTE) and Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) have seen open source as a way of spurring innovation in the market and minimizing their dependency on particular suppliers.

Slashing equipment costs is a key motivation for Deutsche Telekom. "We could be there in two or three years with deployments based on disaggregated network components including bare metal hardware and open source software," said Manuel Paul, a senior expert on international standardization with the German telco. "That is what we are working toward."

Such developments have already put pressure on traditional vendors to overhaul their business models and generate revenues from activities other than the licensing of intellectual property. That could include the provision of support services, as Saxena points out.

Yet there is still a question mark over just how much disruption open source will cause in the telecom industry, and whether it will pay off for the service providers that back it.

Even Deutsche Telekom acknowledges there are challenges. "It is a bit early to deliver proof points or say it is the answer," admitted Paul. "The market and the industry is just at a stage where there is still a lot of learning going on… We need to get a handle on it when it comes to the financial story."

The rollout of Gigabit broadband access networks is spreading. Find out what's happening where in our dedicated Gigabit Cities content channel here on Light Reading.

While Paul evidently regards open source as an unstoppable force in the industry, Saxena thinks the economics surrounding it still represent a "hurdle" for some telcos. "To actually get open source deployed you have to convince operations people and that requires a hard look at the economics, including how it is maintained, what operations force you require to manage it," he said. "The onus is on vendors to prove that it is not just a good idea because of [reducing vendor] lock-in but also a better business case, and that you will save money by going down this path."

Anuradha Udunuwara, a senior engineer with Sri Lanka Telecom, reckons the industry is not yet ready to build networks based on open source technology, but will have to adapt. "Whether we like it or not, open source software is coming into telco networks and the real question is whether we can accept that as operators and change the mindset," he said. "We are trying hard to educate the staff and do that cultural change in the organization."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, some of the vendors that have grown rich off their proprietary technologies have shown signs of resistance to the adoption of open source principles.

Ulf Ewaldsson, the head of digital services for Swedish equipment giant Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC), thinks a lot of the software used in the telco industry will remain off limits to the open source movement. "I find it hard to see that very large portions of software in the telco industry will be open sourced because, ultimately, if there are no vendors then every operator has to build its own system," he told Light Reading during an interview earlier this year. "There is a tendency to think about doing that, but for the majority it is not close to being an option." (See Ericsson's Ewaldsson Takes Aim at Telco 'Conservatism'.)

Saxena says there is a possibility that operators back away from using open source technologies and instead focus on getting their mainstream suppliers to reduce prices. "I see operators dabbling but then falling back on the traditional way of doing things when the rubber hits the road," he said.

— Iain Morris, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
SCTE Slide Show: Arris & Cisco Play Nice!
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
5 Reasons to Ignore Automation
Dennis Mendyk, Vice President of Research, Heavy Reading, 10/24/2017
Verizon's IPTV Plans Flounder Further
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 10/23/2017
T-Mobile Ducks Q3 Call to Dodge Sprint M&A Questions
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/23/2017
Netflix's Busy Week: Debt, Data & Video Monogamy
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/25/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Sometimes Typing Doesn't Do the Trick... Click Here
... and you just have to yell at the screen.
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives