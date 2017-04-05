Viva Tel Aviv: From Here to Ethernity

When I boarded the plane from London to Tel Aviv, Israel, recently for a whistlestop tour of several comms industry movers and shakers, I knew it would be an enlightening two days made all the more enjoyable by the weather and the cuisine.

Good Morning! As breakfast-time views go, this is a pretty good one... the Tel Aviv beachfront.

But my high expectations were exceeded on all fronts (don't get me started on how amazing the food is…)

Along with a Light Reading TV video crew I visited:

Sedona Systems -- CTO Ori Gerstel told us how the company's multilayer network control solution has been developing, how the technology is being deployed by major network operators and why his artwork is hanging on the walls of the Sedona Systems Tel Aviv offices. Portrait of the Artist Sedona Systems CTO Ori Gerstel with one of his paintings that adorn the walls at the Tel Aviv offices.

Amdocs -- Gary Miles, CMO at Amdocs Ltd. (NYSE: DOX), talked about how the communications software giant has been harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) technology to offer new capabilities to communications service providers.

Logtel -- Jacques Bensimon, founder and CEO of training and consultancy specialist Logtel, shared his views on what needs to be done to make IoT relevant to today's service providers and enterprise users.

AT&T -- We met various members of the AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) team at the service provider giant's R&D center in Tel Aviv to find out what's being developed there -- NFV MANO and pay-TV interface capabilities are just two examples -- and, importantly, how. We also got a demo of AT&T Flow, a platform designed to aid the development of IoT applications.

Allot Communications -- Daniel Keidar, AVP of International Presales at Allot Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: ALLT), talked about one of the hottest topics in the industry, IoT security, as well as new developments in revenue assurance and the launch of the intriguingly named Allot-as-a-Service.