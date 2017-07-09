Joyne Deploys Pay-TV Operations in the Cloud With Conax

AMSTERDAM -- Conax, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD:S) company and a leader in total service protection for pay-TV and digital entertainment services worldwide, and conditional access module provider SmarDTV, announce a collaboration with JOYNE, the new multi-channel pay-TV operator. JOYNE selected Conax ‘Contego-as-a-Service’, cloud-based content protection security hub and Conax Cardless CAM developed by SmarDTV with pre-integrated security client Conax Core Access to handle all its content security needs. The new JOYNE service includes multi-year, multi-transponder contract with Eutelsat for uplink services and content distribution.

The pay-TV platform has launched providing a colourful bouquet of channels including premium sports offerings – featuring over 50 well-known Dutch and international channel brands, including Fox Sports HD channels and Discovery Networks Benelux. Using the powerful pan-European beam on EUTELSAT 9B viewers will be able to receive the DTH service with dishes starting from 45cm.

By employing Contego-as-a-Service, JOYNE’s benefits include short time-to-market, easy deployment and availability of skilled Conax professionals to monitor and maintain the system. Conax Core Access, the security client built into the Cardless CAM, recently underwent Cartesian’s Farncombe Security AuditTM. Utilizing a dedicated secure processor and hardware root-of-trust, it provides strong protection for premium HD and 4K/UHD content.

The Conax Cardless CAM, developed by SmarDTV, upgradable to CI+1.4, has an innovative plastic casing, combined with a customized branding for JOYNE, allowing differentiation at the retail point of sale. For end-users, it enables an easy set up with no need for additional support. The plug-and-play, Conax Cardless CAM will help JOYNE maintain a low subscriber acquisition costs.

