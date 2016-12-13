Harmonic & Mirantis Bring Cloud-Native Media Processing to OpenStack

SAN JOSE and SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, and Mirantis, a pure-play open cloud company, today announced a new partnership that is providing media content and service providers with access to the industry’s first media processing solution for live and VOD production on OpenStack. Mirantis and Harmonic have ensured interoperability of Harmonic’s VOS™ Cloud media processing solution and Mirantis’ cloud platform, allowing customers to manage the entire media production and delivery workflow for broadcast and over-the-top (OTT) applications on standard IT hardware in a scalable cloud environment. The joint solution has successfully been deployed by a leading North American service provider, and is in numerous trials with other service providers worldwide.

“Harmonic and Mirantis share a common belief: that video content production and delivery should be simple, agile and efficient,” said Boris Renski, CMO and co-founder of Mirantis. “Our work with Harmonic expands the scope of media processing in the cloud. Service providers can use the joint solution to launch new broadcast and OTT services with amazing video quality and a short time to market.”

Mirantis Cloud Platform (MCP) is a cloud-native infrastructure software based on open standards such as OpenStack, Kubernetes and Docker. It leverages architectural principles developed by Google to make it simple and cost effective to manage. Mirantis delivers MCP to enterprise customers though a build-operate-transfer model, minimizing the lock-in and ballooning costs that are typical of traditional cloud delivery approaches. MCP is currently in use by a limited number of beta customers and will become generally available by the end of Q1 2017.

The comprehensive VOS Cloud software solution, embedded with a unified code structure combining the expertise of Harmonic and recently acquired Thomson Video Networks, makes configuration, deployment and orchestration of powerful media processing and delivery workflows easy via an automated video and cloud formation technology using standard OpenStack deployment templates. Featuring capabilities such as live video encoding with time-shift TV services, as well as VOD and cloud DVR, VOS Cloud software enables service providers to generate instant revenue, without the traditional CAPEX involved with building, maintaining and operating a new headend or data center. Pay-as-you-go pricing allows service providers to realize ROI in the shortest time possible.

