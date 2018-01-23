& cplSiteName &

Cisco Slashes Storage for Cloud DVR

Mari Silbey
1/11/2018
50%
50%

LAS VEGAS -- Storage is a major challenge for cloud DVR deployments, particularly in places like the US where laws require operators to maintain an individual copy of a recorded program for each user who wants to save the content for later viewing. Cisco thinks it's found a way to significantly mitigate the problem, however, by using technology that it calls smart streaming to reduce video file sizes. The company believes it can cut down overall storage requirements for cloud DVR by as much as 30% to 40%.

Smart streaming is Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO)'s phrase to describe its method of adjusting video compression based on the visual complexity of a given scene. The more complex a scene, the more information has to be transmitted to the end user to deliver a high-quality viewing experience. But the converse is also true. The less complex a scene, the less information is needed to deliver the same perceived level of quality. Cisco adjusts the bit rate for delivery based on what is needed for the particular content being shown, and it does so dynamically.

"Why use more bandwidth when you don't need it?" Cisco's director of product line management, Ramin Farassat, pointed out in an interview at CES here.

Cisco photo inside the demo room at CES 2018
Cisco photo inside the demo room at CES 2018

The idea isn't new. Companies from Arris to Netflix to Twitter have all developed (or acquired) similar technologies for optimizing bandwidth in video delivery. (See Netflix Isn't the Only One Rethinking ABR and Twitter Buys Magic Pony... Not That Kind.)

However, Cisco believes it's done something unique by extending the concept from live video streaming into the cloud DVR space where storage is such an issue.

"When you talk about it within the concept of live video, you talk usually about [savings of] 20% to 30%," says Farassat. But for cloud DVR, "we're actually saving 30% to 40% because we actually have more time. We can actually do better analysis."

That's a major benefit, particularly as operators come face to face with the scale of storage needed to support cloud DVR. Comcast's cloud DVR service, for example, required hundreds of petabytes of storage capacity as it was rolled out. Neill Kipp, distinguished engineer at the company, said last March that it took Comcast more than a year just to rack all of that storage, and that in units of half-inch terabyte drives, a tower containing that much capacity would reach five miles high. (See IP Video Not Yet a Slam-Dunk for Cable.)

Unsurprisingly, Farassat says operator customers have shown a great deal of interest in Cisco's storage-optimizing solution, and he notes that customer tests are already underway. If it all works as designed, the Cisco technology could make it much easier -- and cheaper -- for operators to offer cloud DVR services going forward.

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders grills Cisco's Roland Acra on how he's bringing automation to life inside the data center.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 22, 2018, Denver, Colorado | Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Signs & Celebs for Net Neutrality
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
MWC 2018 Threatens to Be 5G New Radio Bore
Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/10/2018
#MobileOnly Movement Targets FCC's Broadband Plans
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 1/4/2018
Huawei Still Knocking on US Door – but AT&T Deal Thwarted
Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, 1/9/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Customer Support Done Right Click Here
"You've reached 'Who's a Good Boy?' How can I direct your call?"
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives