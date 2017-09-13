Cisco Inks Video Delivery Deal With Viacom

AMSTERDAM -- Viacom Inc. and Cisco today announced their collaboration to build a versatile video network foundation that will enhance Viacom's distribution of its premier branded content across multiple linear, digital and mobile screens for viewers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Working together with Cisco, Viacom and its affiliates will be able to leverage the advanced feature set of the Cisco D9800 Network Transport Receiver to realize greater efficiencies around content reception and distribution.

"Viacom continues to invest in the right technology to bring compelling programming to its affiliates and world-class entertainment experiences to its fans," said David Kline, chief technology officer, Viacom. "Aligning with Cisco accelerates the company's migration to a next gen video distribution network, strengthening our delivery of advanced viewing experiences and enabling affiliates to evolve their platform architecture."

"Cisco is focused on helping our media customers accelerate the migration of legacy systems and services to the next-gen entertainment services people want," said Conrad Clemson, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider Platforms and Applications, Cisco. "Our work with Viacom continues our legacy of helping the world's leading content providers incorporate the latest innovation in compression technologies and move closer to cloud-powered and all-IP video delivery."

