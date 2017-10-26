Tivo Ties Up LGI in Multi-Year IP Deal

SAN JOSE, Calif -- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that Liberty Global, the world's largest international TV and broadband company, has renewed its existing product agreements and signed a multi-year extension to their intellectual property (IP) license. This extension provides Liberty Global with expanded access to TiVo's patent portfolios and covers all Liberty Global subsidiaries.

"We have a long-standing, wide-ranging relationship with Liberty Global around the world as a trusted technology supplier," said Tom Carson, president and CEO, TiVo. "Liberty Global's expanded license helps them optimize entertainment experiences for their customers and underscores the value TiVo brings to modern TV and broadband leaders around the world."

The TiVo companies have spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry. TiVo's innovative solutions touch practically every aspect of consumers' day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, enabling customers to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.

