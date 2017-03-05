Tivo Renews Licensing Pact With Frontier

SAN CARLOS, Calif. -- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that Frontier Communications Corporation, a top U.S. service provider, signed a multi-year product license agreement and renewal of its entertainment discovery intellectual property license agreement.

This deal names TiVo as the exclusive provider of advertising for national advertising campaigns in Frontier Communications’ interactive programming guides’ program listings grid and provides Frontier with a license to the TiVo intellectual property portfolios. With TiVo Advertising, campaigns will be targeted based on viewership demographics and delivered to Frontier subscribers in several top markets, including those in California, Florida and Texas. As one of the largest pay-TV providers in the U.S., Frontier Communications offers a variety of services to customers over its networks, including video, voice, satellite video, wireless Internet data access, data security solutions and home and business communications.

“Our relationship with Frontier is further testimony to how pay-TV providers use TiVo’s intellectual property and solutions to reach consumers in more innovative ways,” said Samir Armaly, executive vice president, intellectual property and licensing, Rovi Corporation, a TiVo company.

TiVo Advertising provides in-program guide ads to deliver an enriched experience to its subscribers. Featuring a variety of ad options, including tune-in promotions, recording reminders and watch now for video on demand (VOD), TiVo Advertising gives service providers an additional revenue stream and its customers fast and easy access to content that interests them.

The TiVo companies have spent decades investing in research and development to generate some of the most valuable intellectual property in the media and entertainment industry. TiVo’s commitment to innovation empowers it to deliver products that touch practically every aspect of consumers’ day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, and helps IP portfolio licensees build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.

