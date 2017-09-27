Tivo Extends Patent Deal With AT&T to 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced it has extended its existing intellectual property (IP) license with AT&T, one of the world's largest pay-TV providers. The companies had previously announced a 7-year license renewal at the end of 2015. This extension will provide AT&T with a license to TiVo's patent portfolios through 2025.
"We are pleased that AT&T has extended its existing license agreement," said Tom Carson, president and CEO, TiVo. "TiVo's IP helps leading pay-TV providers deliver unique and personalized entertainment to consumers, now and well into the future."
TiVo has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies and IP for the media and entertainment industry. TiVo's innovations touch practically every aspect of consumers' day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, enabling customers to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.
