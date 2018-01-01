Tivo Drops New TV Platform Ahead of CES

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced the launch of TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform, a full range of robust products to help operators stay ahead of the competition in a rapidly evolving media landscape. This flexible, diversified portfolio of products is supported by a cloud-based, unified backend and powered by the ultimate entertainment user experience—one that is simple, smart, and elegant.

TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform is a future-proof solution that enables operators to effectively adapt to a rapidly changing market and emerging customer segments with a complete set of unified products and versatile deployment options across QAM, hybrid and IPTV. Powered by cloud services for rapid innovation, the platform delivers high feature velocity and gives providers the ability to anticipate and quickly address customer needs.

“Consumers face a fragmented, ever-changing media landscape as new services, content sources and devices continue to proliferate,” said Michael Hawkey, senior vice president and general manager, User Experience, TiVo. “Media companies are compelled to evolve. TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform is specifically designed to meet the consumer’s insatiable desire for entertainment while enabling operators to maintain market share and remain relevant amid growing competition.”

With the cutting-edge Next-Gen Platform, users get the ultimate entertainment experience, including hyper-personalization, recommendations and voice control, as well as seamless integration of content across linear, over-the-top (OTT), on-demand and DVR platforms for multiscreen capabilities. This helps service providers reduce churn, drive customer engagement, stay ahead of the competition and own the customer experience by bringing calm to a world of increasing entertainment chaos.

“User experience defines the operator’s video services for consumers,” said Brett Sappington, senior director of research at Parks Associates. “Every pay-TV service and streaming video service is working to capture and maintain consumer attention in order to drive ongoing use and monetization. As a result, operators need a flexible platform that allows them to innovate rapidly and meet or surpass connected experiences offered elsewhere.”

TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform allows providers to deliver content to customers where they want to watch it—including managed set-top-boxes such as Linux and Android TV as well as unmanaged bring-your-own devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, mobile and web. This helps operators capture and retain market segments while capitalizing on new monetization opportunities and business models.

Another key feature of the Next-Gen Platform is its versatile deployment options—from full IPTV to hybrid. The solution assists operators in their transition to IPTV by maintaining support for QAM deployments, while still offering a flexible migration path by addressing the capital expenditure, networking and rights constraints of the operator. The unified backend enables simplified operations and a consistent experience across an operator’s customer base.

The result: TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform addresses the most strategic concerns of service providers and allows them to compete on a global scale. To learn more, visit https://business.tivo.com/products-solutions/ux/next-gen-platform.

