Technicolor Adopts Metrological’s Browser Architecture

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands -- Metrological’s Application Platform and Web-Platform for Embedded (WPE) on the Technicolor 4K Ultra HD hybrid cable and IP set-top boxes (STBs). The WPE browser and cloud-based architecture simplify the onboarding of premium OTT content, provide a unified framework for IP based video delivery and enable operators anywhere in the world to support integrated user experiences.

“Operators are making major investments in new generation STBs supporting OTT as one of their main differentiators. This is creating demand for new, flexible and innovative solutions that engage subscribers and generate new revenue streams,” said Mercedes Pastor, President of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Technicolor Connected Home. “By bringing open solutions to the operator community, Technicolor and Metrological are creating opportunities to literally think outside the box by opening the door for new ways to engage with subscribers, while simplifying and integrating how consumers interact with existing services.”

The Metrological Application Platform and WPE consist of an open source browser and framework architecture with software plugins. WPE supports operators such as Liberty Global and Comcast to deploy high performance rendering of HTML5 apps, next-generation integrated user experiences and third-party services on any STB. WPE brings popular plugins such as Netflix, offering pre-integrated and pre-certified software code by which new services can be launched in months instead of years.

Metrological