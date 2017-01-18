Sonera Selects UXP Systems to Power Digital Identity

TORONTO, CANADA -- UXP Systems, the leader in powering digital identity for operators, announced today that Sonera has selected UXP Systems’ User Lifecycle Management (ULM) platform to deliver next generation digital identity and user management processes across all Sonera channels (B2C, B2B, and B2O), as a key component of their ongoing business transformation.
UXP Systems’ ULM platform enables operator transformation by powering user level entitlement and identity management across all services. Implemented as an overlay above existing legacy BSS systems, the solution extends existing paradigms with user based processes that improve the user experience while increasing operator knowledge of individual users.
“We know very well the importance of user-centricity and identity management when transforming to become more digital” said Sari Leppänen, Head of Business Transformation at Sonera. “UXP Systems’ ULM platform will become an important enabler for us to transform our user-onboarding, user-managed delegation, and group management within all customer-facing applications, and will play a critical role in driving multi-channel engagement across all products and services in Finland.”
UXP Systems’ User Lifecycle Management platform is the evolution of digital identity at a time demanding tremendous change for enterprises with legacy, account-centric infrastructure. ULM will enable Sonera to implement multi-protocol Identity Management, creating a unique digital ID for each user and federating this ID for simplified access to all Sonera services. User engagement, access and entitlements, sharing and control, personalization, and user privacy are of paramount importance to users, and operators need to embrace these capabilities competitively in the face of service offerings from OTT and cloud providers. UXP Systems has rapidly become the industry leader in this area, evolving the role and importance of digital identity and user management as the missing piece in an operator’s existing B/OSS systems as they evolve to a more digital architecture.
