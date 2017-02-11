& cplSiteName &

Hurricanes Hammer Liberty Global Results

Alan Breznick
11/2/2017
50%
50%

Add Liberty Global to the list of major pay-TV providers in the western world that chalked up a third quarter they would much sooner forget.

Liberty Global Inc. (Nasdaq: LBTY), the world's largest international pay-TV and broadband provider with operations in 30 countries, reported lower operating income for both its European and Latin American and Caribbean operations on a year-over-year basis in the summer quarter. For Liberty Global Group, the company's European division, operating income fell $227 million, or 23.7%, to $537 million. And for LILAC, the company's Latin American and Caribbean unit, operating income plunged $340 million to a loss of $202 million.

Liberty Global registered the lackluster operating income numbers despite eking out small total revenue increases in Europe and flat results in Latin America and the Caribbean. Operating cash flow declined for both divisions, due largely to unfavorable foreign exchange rates, Liberty's new joint venture with Vodafone Netherlands in the Netherlands and hurricane damage in Puerto Rico and elsewhere in the Caribbean that is still being toted.

With Hurricanes Irma and Maria combining to wreak at least $22 million worth of damage on Liberty Global facilities in the Caribbean, and likely much more once the final reckoning is done, the company lowered its financial guidance for the unit for the year. It now expects to report an operating cash flow loss of a whopping $1.35 billion for LILAC, as well as negative adjusted free cash flow.

Despite these setbacks, Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries stressed that the company still expects to go ahead with its planned spinoff of the LILAC division around the end of the year. He also played up the company's announcement earlier this week that CTO Balan Nair will take over the LILAC Group as president and CEO. "He will add tremendous value and focus, especially as we manage through the damage from Hurricanes Maria and Irma," Fries said.

Like its counterparts in the US, Liberty Global also saw higher video subscriber losses and lower broadband subscriber gains overall in the third quarter. The European unit lost 30,800 video customers, up from 19,300 a year earlier, and added 132,900 broadband subs, down from 163,700 a year earlier. The Latin American unit shed 3,900 video subs, reversing a gain of 4,600 a year ago, but added 34,700 data customers, up from 29,500 a year earlier.

However, Liberty Global did report some bright spots as well. Most notably, the MSO extended its HFC plant to 310,000 homes in Western Europe, including 147,000 premises in the UK as part of Virgin Media's reinvigorated Project Lightning initiative there. Over the first nine months of the year, Liberty Global has now added more than 800,000 homes passed to its European footprint, with the lion's share coming in the UK courtesy of Project Lightning. (See Liberty Global Claims UK Turnaround.)

Thanks in large part to this ambitious new-build program, Liberty Global added 204.400 revenue generating units (RGUs) in Europe during the summer quarter, boosting its year-to-date total to more than 600,000 new RGUs. But this RGU gain still represents nearly a 24% drop from the 267,800 RGUs that the company netted a year earlier. The company blamed the decline on lower subscriber additions in Belgium, Germany and Central and Eastern Europe.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photos: GE's Internet of BIG Things
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Source: Egos 'Cloud' Sprint/T-Mobile Talks
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/30/2017
Apple Trying to Drop Qualcomm – Report
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/31/2017
AT&T to Make 5G Network Available to First Responders Too
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/2/2017
Colt: Automation's 'Silent Killer' Is Poor Quality Data
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/2/2017
Facebook Tries Automating the Optical Network
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 10/31/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives