Ericsson Wins Telus With MediaFirst TV Platform

12/20/2017
STOCKHOLM -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been selected by TELUS, Canada’s fastest growing telecommunications company, to power its next-generation TV service.

The Ericsson MediaFirst TV Platform is an end-to-end media platform for the creation, management, and delivery of next-generation Pay TV. Built using leading-edge cloud-based architecture, it enables operators and content providers to deliver seamless, personalized and intuitive TV experiences to consumers anytime, anywhere and on any device.

The platform also provides advanced analytics tools which enable operators to target relevant content and promotions to viewers, increasing revenue opportunities and helping to reduce churn. The cloud-based platform, which is constantly evolving through Ericsson’s DevOps approach, also offers flexibility, scalability and agility to adapt to consumers’ constantly evolving behaviors and needs.

Angel Ruiz, CEO and President of Ericsson Media Solutions says: “Consumers are enjoying more choice than they have ever had before – not just more content, but also more ways to watch that content, whenever and wherever they want it. Providers have to stand out from the crowd to remain competitive in the competitive TV landscape. We believe that a truly seamless and personalized TV Everywhere service enables an operator to create that distinction. We are proud to partner with TELUS in shaping the future of pay television”

TELUS is using Ericsson MediaFirst TV Platform to enhance its Optik TV service across all platforms and all devices. As part of the first phase, TELUS has recently launched its new Optik TV app to almost one million customers in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec. The app provides customers with features including the ability to watch live TV and set recordings on-the-go; access thousands of shows and movies on demand; and order a movie at home and finish it on a tablet or smartphone. A browser version of the app launched alongside the mobile app.

Blair Miller, Vice-President, Products & Content at TELUS, says: “We are committed to providing our customers access to innovative TV offerings that makes it easier for them to access their favourite content anywhere, any time. Our selection of the Ericsson MediaFirst TV Platform ensures that we will be at the forefront of new TV technology, offering TELUS customers Canada’s best entertainment experience.”

Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC)

