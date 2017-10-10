Arris Sells Video Compression to Saskatchewan Subs

SUWANEE, Ga. -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) announced today that Access Communications Co-operative has selected the ARRIS ME-7000 Converged Compression Platform to power its next-generation video processing.

The ME-7000 will provide MPEG-4 transcoding for upwards of 40 HD services and 20 SD services for the majority of Access Communications’ Saskatchewan television subscribers.

“ARRIS’s ME-7000 aligns with our vision for delivering high-quality content and next-generation experiences across our Saskatchewan subscriber base,” said Craig Van Ham, VP Technology, Access Communications Co-operative. “ARRIS’s expertise in video processing combined with the ME-7000’s modular and expandable platform made them the obvious choice for enabling our next era of video services.”

Access Communications joins an increasing number of global service providers to utilize the ME-7000 including Eastlink in Canada and Izzi in Mexico. The platform delivers state-of-the-art, energy-efficient video compression while providing highly reliable 24x7 operation. As a converged platform, it can simultaneously support multiple video formats—including MPEG-2, MPEG-4, and HEVC for Cable Statmux, IPTV, or Multiple Bit-rate profiles for Adaptive Bit Rate (ABR) use cases.

"ARRIS’s ME-7000 platform is the most advanced video compression system available for live linear television. It can process multiscreen IP device, set-top, and even 4K Ultra HD video compression in a single flexible platform with much less power and higher density than what's available with conventional servers," said Gary Picard, SVP and General Manager, Video Systems, ARRIS. “By combining the best of hardware and software technologies, the ME-7000 is the standout choice for live linear video service providers." “Additionally, our customers care about environmental responsibility, and the ARRIS ME-7000’s modular and scalable design provides dramatic savings in space, power and cooling to meet our customer needs,” said Picard.

The ME-7000's modular and scalable design also allows service provider to upgrade to HEVC and Ultra HD services—including 4K and HDR—at densities and performance levels unachievable through software-based encoding implementations.

