& cplSiteName &

Altice Taps Tivo for TV Software

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
12/20/2017
50%
50%

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that Altice USA has selected TiVo services to support its service offerings under an expanded six year agreement. Altice USA, one of the largest broadband communications and video service providers in the United States, has broadened its license to the TiVo patent portfolios used to build customizable, next-generation services.

As part of the agreement, Altice USA has also deployed TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery platform to enable personalization and recommendation features on its newest, cloud-based connectivity platform, Altice One. The Personalized Content Discovery feature combines TiVo’s personalized search and recommendations with its renowned conversational voice search.

“Today’s services, product and intellectual property announcement with Altice USA demonstrates the value of TiVo’s innovations as service providers deploy next-gen, cloud-based systems for the evolving video market,” said Enrique Rodriguez, president and CEO, TiVo. “The breadth of TiVo’s offerings provide our customers with a comprehensive suite of solutions to enable services that drive further value.”

“We’re pleased to extend our agreement with TiVo and to collaborate on the advanced entertainment services that will delight our customers now and into the future,” said Hakim Boubazine, co-president and chief operating officer, Altice USA.

Altice USA will also continue to use i-Guide® and TiVo’s Gateway DVR solution that will provide personalized recommendations and deep integration with over-the-top content.

The TiVo companies have created market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry through its significant research and development investments. TiVo’s innovative solutions touch practically every aspect of consumers’ day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, enabling businesses to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.

TiVo Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVO)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders grills Cisco's Roland Acra on how he's bringing automation to life inside the data center.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Signs & Celebs for Net Neutrality
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
FCC Ends Net Neutrality
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 12/14/2017
WiCipedia: Cryptocurrency & a Sexism Code Word
Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 12/15/2017
Iliad's Owner Swoops on Ireland's eir
Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, 12/20/2017
Disney Buys Fox for $52.4B
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/14/2017
Ericsson Replaces Major Rival as DT Supplier in 5G Deal
Iain Morris, News Editor, 12/14/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Employee of the Week Click Here
Edna had a particularly charming phone demeanor, though sometimes she was difficult to understand.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives