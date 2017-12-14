Altice Taps Tivo for TV Software

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that Altice USA has selected TiVo services to support its service offerings under an expanded six year agreement. Altice USA, one of the largest broadband communications and video service providers in the United States, has broadened its license to the TiVo patent portfolios used to build customizable, next-generation services.

As part of the agreement, Altice USA has also deployed TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery platform to enable personalization and recommendation features on its newest, cloud-based connectivity platform, Altice One. The Personalized Content Discovery feature combines TiVo’s personalized search and recommendations with its renowned conversational voice search.

“Today’s services, product and intellectual property announcement with Altice USA demonstrates the value of TiVo’s innovations as service providers deploy next-gen, cloud-based systems for the evolving video market,” said Enrique Rodriguez, president and CEO, TiVo. “The breadth of TiVo’s offerings provide our customers with a comprehensive suite of solutions to enable services that drive further value.”

“We’re pleased to extend our agreement with TiVo and to collaborate on the advanced entertainment services that will delight our customers now and into the future,” said Hakim Boubazine, co-president and chief operating officer, Altice USA.

Altice USA will also continue to use i-Guide® and TiVo’s Gateway DVR solution that will provide personalized recommendations and deep integration with over-the-top content.

The TiVo companies have created market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry through its significant research and development investments. TiVo’s innovative solutions touch practically every aspect of consumers’ day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, enabling businesses to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.

