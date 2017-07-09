You.i TV Ramps Up Sales Team

OTTAWA -- You.i TV today announced that it is expanding to meet growing worldwide demand for cross-platform video app experiences with the hiring of three highly accomplished digital media executives: Perry Weinstein, Andrew Leighton and Peter Goldstein. Each brings more than two decades of media, entertainment and high-tech industry expertise and relationships both domestically and internationally.

As Vice President of Sales and International Development, Weinstein will spearhead global initiatives for You.i TV’s entry into new markets. Weinstein brings deep industry experience to the company having previously served as both general manager and head of global strategic accounts for Accedo where he oversaw the delivery of dozens of multi-screen services. Prior to that, he founded and served on the board of two streaming media startups. Weinstein also has built successful business units from the ground up as an executive for both Harris Corporation and Thomson/Technicolor.

Leighton, who joins as Vice President, Eastern Region, will increase You.i TV’s ability to work with national and global media accounts. Leighton spent 11 years with thePlatform, for which he served as senior director of sales, Eastern Region and worked directly with leading providers of broadcast, cable, syndicated and branded content. Prior to thePlatform, Leighton held sales position with a variety of software and streaming video solutions providers.

Goldstein, Senior Director of West Coast Sales, will complement You.i TV’s existing Los Angeles market operations with a direct presence in Seattle and Silicon Valley. Goldstein most recently had been director of West Coast sales for thePlatform, and spent more than seven years as vice president, sales and business development with Mixpo, a provider of video advertising solutions for media companies and agencies. Goldstein also spent 10 years in sales with Entercom Broadcasting, a leading radio station group.

