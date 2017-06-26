& cplSiteName &

Verizon DMS Inks Deal With Stadium Digital

8/31/2017
LOS ANGELES -- Verizon Digital Media Services, part of Oath, today announced that its Uplynk Video Streaming service has been integrated into Canadian sports technology leader Stadium Digital‘s All Access Platform – a proprietary digital loyalty and fan engagement platform. By supporting the streaming of live and VOD sporting events, game day highlights and other on-demand content, Uplynk allows Stadium Digital to ensure that its customers – a growing array of sports associations, leagues and teams across Canada – can use high quality video content to enhance their connection with sports fans and partners.

"The essential element to attract, retain and increase fan engagement is not only captivating content but also reliable and superior streaming capabilities," said Mark Silver, president at Stadium Digital. "We've chosen Verizon Digital Media Services for its demonstrated proficiency in making video content easily accessible to end users, regardless of their device."

Stadium Digital's All Access Platform drives continuous interactions for leagues and teams by providing fans with contests, exclusive content, fantasy, sponsor offers and game day redemptions experiences. Serving as a digital engagement and now OTT streaming media hub, the platform empowers sports leagues and teams to leverage their sizeable content offerings to engage with sports lovers in an impactful way, through the Uplynk integration. The platform simultaneously generates essential behavioral data that supports ticket and concession sales, merchandise offers and partner activations.

"Sports leagues and teams use the innovative engagement platform developed by Stadium Digital to reach fans on a new level and to build ongoing relationships with them," said Ralf Jacob, Head of Digital Media Services platforms, Oath. "We are elated to know that our award-winning Uplynk service now plays an integral role in enabling richer and more interactive experiences for sports fans around the world."

Stadium Digital powers loyalty and engagement platforms for sports bodies including the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and its regional leagues, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and Western Hockey League (WHL), and teams in the Canadian Football League (CFL), Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Customers on the platform are seeing the greatest impact on their business through engagement around fantasy games, contesting, and the broader gamification of their digital content and fan purchase transactions. Behavioral data acquired through these digital touch points is integrated with ticketing, concession and merchandise purchase history to segment and re-target fans with team and partner offers and promotions to increase the lifetime value of the fan and to provide deeper partner attribution.

The Uplynk Video Streaming service will next be used to stream Ticats TV Live coverage of the pregame, halftime and postgame shows when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats face the Toronto Argonauts in the annual Labor Day Classic on Monday, Sept. 4. The stream will be available at 6:00 p.m. ET, live from Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

To learn about the All Access Platform from Stadium Digital, visit: http://stadiumdigital.com/ To learn more about the Uplynk Video Streaming service from Verizon Digital Media Services, visit: https://www.verizondigitalmedia.com/platform/uplynk-video-streaming/ Verizon Digital Media Services is part of Oath, a house of more than 50 media and technology brands that reaches over one billion people around the world.

Verizon Digital Media Services

