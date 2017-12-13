Verizon Bows Fios Current TV for SMBs

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. -- Small and medium-sized businesses can now opt for a Verizon TV package designed specifically for them. Crafted for businesses such as health clinics, consulting firms, restaurants, health clubs, bars, and cafes, the newly launched Fios Current TV plan will offer a tailored suite of news programming to keep employees, customers, and patrons up-to-date. Programming will cover the latest local, national and international news; delivered through Verizon’s fiber-optic network. Priced at $40 per month without a contract or $30 per month with a two year agreement, Current TV provides the great locally relevant TV service that customers have come to expect from Fios, with a focus on local programming and news. For a limited time, Current TV is available for as low as $25 per month for customers ordering a triple play bundle with a two year agreement.

“Businesses should be able to get and display the news programming that they and their customers want,” said Martin Burvill, president of Verizon Business Markets. “We’ve tailored and priced this plan so that small and medium businesses can enjoy the channels they want the most.”

With the Current TV plan, customers will have access to 45+ unique channels (20+ HD) including news programming from the top cable networks such as Fox News Channel and CNN, as well as network affiliate news channels including CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox.

Fios, a 100% fiber-optic network, offers reliable phone and high speed internet services, as well as a number of TV packages for residential and business customers. Fios TV provides customers with 99.9% network reliability and exceptional digital picture quality on every channel.

