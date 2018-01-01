Valossa, Accurate Player Enable AI-driven Precision

OULU, Finland -- Valossa, a leader in AI-based video recognition technology, and Accurate Player, a frame-accurate HTML5 QC / QA player for post-production workflows, today announced a sales and technology partnership. Valossa will integrate its video AI technology into the Accurate Player, enabling the player to natively visualize Valossa's rich metadata extraction.
The combined solution of Accurate Player and Valossa will enable companies to automate inappropriate content recognition down to a frame-accurate level. rich metadata will also facilitate search and retrieval or clips from video footage for re-purposing. The novel AI-based video tools will save time and resources for media companies while helping them manage their workflows at scale. The two Nordic companies will conduct joint sales and marketing efforts to scale their global expansion, mainly media and entertainment companies.
"I am pleased to announce our partnership with Accurate Player. The integration of Valossa's core expertise in Video AI and Accurate Player's strength in UX-focused metadata visualization from Media Asset Management systems will provide a powerful bundled solution for the media industry," said Mika Rautiainen, founder and CEO of Valossa. "We see customers with increasing demand for video search and sophisticated explicit content recognition, and with Accurate Player's best-in-class workflow solutions, we can deliver a comprehensive quality monitoring product to the broadcasting industry."
