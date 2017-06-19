|
Three Gets Smart(y), BT Invokes Twitter – The Recap
8/21/2017
From Telecoms.com, a recap of the week's telecoms talking points. It's been a week of gimmicks as Three tests out a pay-as-you-go sub-brand called Smarty; Comcast launches an MVNO; T-Mobile activates a spectrum band no one can use; and BT invokes the almighty power of Twitter to big up its sports content.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV
Upcoming Live Events
September 13, 2017, San Francisco
NFV & Carrier SDN: SDN Integration in the Virtualized Realm/Carrier Network Virtualization – a Two-Day Event
September 26-28, 2017, Denver, CO
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
December 5-7, 2017, The Intercontinental Prague
SlideshowsPics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Intel CEO Leaves Trump Biz Advisory Board Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/15/2017
Are Cord-Cutting's Days Numbered? Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 8/14/2017
Orchestration Startup UBiqube Pivots Away From NFV Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 8/15/2017
WiCipedia: Dolly Babes, Manifesto Backlash & 'Brotastic' Failures Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 8/18/2017
Ericsson Plans 25,000 Job Cuts – Report Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, 8/17/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Upcoming Webinars
September 6, 2017
Is Your RAN Ready for 5G Mobility Migration?
September 7, 2017
Cutting Energy Use with Distributed Access Architecture
Animals with Phones
We Know a Tough Day When We See One Click Here
Live Digital Audio