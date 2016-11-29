& cplSiteName &

ThinkAnalytics Previews ThinkMarketing Platform

1/6/2017
LONDON -- At CES 2017, ThinkAnalytics continues its leadership as the most advanced TV and video search and recommendations company as it previews ThinkMarketing, a suite of marketing-oriented dashboards and consoles that are integrated with the ThinkAnalytics Search and Recommendations Engine and ThinkBigData.

ThinkMarketing gives pay-TV operators and OTT players a unified view of the performance of campaigns and KPIs and an integrated platform from which to manage its recommendations, analytics and editorial programmes.

For the first time, marketing teams can drive search and recommendations using real time results to make updates on-the-fly to viewer interaction and UI across all devices and platforms.

By building these actionable insights in real time, customers can inject greater flexibility and agility into their marketing and campaign programs and better meet their KPIs and meet business goals – for example, driving up ARPU, increasing subscriber engagement and loyalty.

Depending on the impact of A/B tests and scenarios, users simply drag and drop assets to fine-tune the mix of promotions and recommendations, the level of personalisation and the viewers’ UI.

ThinkAnalytics Ltd.

