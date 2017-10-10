|
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Game of Phones
10/17/2017
This week we welcome guest podder Jesse from TV business title TBI to talk about how video content is distributed and monetized, and what lesson the telecoms world can learn in its apparent desperation to move in that direction. Jamie is back from his latest travels and brings us news of what was discussed at the Nordic Digital Business Summit. We conclude by reviewing some of the week's corporate dramas, with Hollywood even managing to put itself in the spotlight on that front too. Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/a-week-in-wireless-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resourcessponsor supplied content
Featured Video
From The Founder
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
December 5-7, 2017, The Intercontinental Prague
All Upcoming Live Events
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
SlideshowsPhoto Review: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
The Revolution Will Be Automated Steve Saunders, CEO and founder, Light Reading, 10/10/2017
The Big Cable DAA Update Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 10/11/2017
Is US Lurching Back to Monopoly Status? Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/16/2017
Telecom Italia Covers 73% of Italy With NB-IoT Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/13/2017
DT: Brutal Automation Is Only Way to Succeed Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/10/2017
Upcoming Webinars
November 7, 2017
Wireless and Wired – Building a Converged Network
Animals with Phones
Selfie Game Strong Click Here
Live Digital Audio
Like Us on Facebook