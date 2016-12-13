Tele Columbus Powers advanceTV With Espial

OTTAWA and BERLIN -- Transforming the viewing experience worldwide, Espial today announced that the Tele Columbus advanceTV experience has commercially launched for German consumers on Monday, January 16th. Tele Columbus designed and delivered the service – powered by Espial solutions and services – to establish themselves as the premier video provider in Germany. With the launch in Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, and elsewhere within the Tele Columbus footprint, Tele Columbus is now poised to accelerate subscriber growth with this personalized and converged video service.
advanceTV viewers will enjoy an immersive, vibrant 4K experience with unified search for Live TV, VOD, DVR, subscription VOD and Web apps on Hybrid-IP STBs and mobile devices. The solution is powered by the Espial Media Service Platform, the Espial G4 STB, and Multiscreen Client and offers an unmatched user experience for German consumers. The system integration of the solution was led by Espial Elite professional services who achieved launch deployment in record time. advanceTV achieves a range of market firsts for Germany and Europe with fully integrated OTT, subscription VOD, traditional pay VOD, full unicast DVB-C support in RDK, all developed with an open, transparent, agile development approach.
"We're truly excited to see Tele Columbus launch their impressive advanceTV experience based on Espial's RDK, multiscreen and cloud back-office solutions. This accomplishment sets them on a path to continue driving exceptional growth and to delight German viewers" said Jaison Dolvane, CEO, Espial. "This launch was reached in record time, a testament to the expertise and close collaboration of the Tele Columbus and Espial teams."
