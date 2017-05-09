& cplSiteName &

Tata Sky Deploys DataMiner

9/5/2017
IZEGEM, Belgium -- Skyline Communications, global leader in end-to-end multi-vendor network management and OSS software solutions for the broadcast, satellite, cable, telco and mobile industry, today announced that Tata Sky, India's leading content distribution platform providing Pay TV and OTT services, has deployed the DataMiner NMS/OSS to manage its Direct-to-Home (DTH) operations. Tata Sky is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with the objective of connecting to the best content in the world on any budget, any screen, anytime and anywhere. Tata Sky was the first to launch multiple products and services that redefined the subscribers’ viewing experience in India.

Satellite direct-to-home distribution is the preferred technology to broadcast services to a vast and geographically distributed audience. Not only does this technology facilitate fast service deployment at an attractive price point, more importantly, it also offers a high degree of service availability. The service quality and availability largely depend on the quality and availability of the uplink. “Tata Sky has invested in the best-of-breed technology infrastructure to ensure maximum uptime, reliability and scalability. Software applications such as CRM, billing and ERP are deployed in a clustered environment, which not only ensures high availability, but also enriches the experience of our subscribers,” said Mr. Yigit Riza, Chief Technology Officer at Tata Sky.

“The DataMiner Platform at Tata Sky offers one-screen access of the entire operation, including content acquisition and compression platforms across different vendors and technologies. The unified view enables users to easily access and configure services. DataMiner is also scalable, so we can add other equipment and systems in the near future, related to the RF platform and OTT platform,” said Pramod Gupta, Regional Account Manager- South Asia & Middle East at Skyline Communications. ”DataMiner restores services as quickly as possible, either through automatic service redundancy switching or through operator-initiated switchover. Moreover, any embedded switchover functions in the network infrastructure can be integrated in DataMiner. DataMiner automation is highly versatile and adapts optimally to the operational environment. The tailored failover automation engines decrease the mean-time-to-repair to the absolute minimum for every failure scenario.”

The DataMiner NMS/OSS is deployed with the vast majority of DTH, satellite and service providers worldwide. The multi-vendor platform manages any type of device, from any vendor, using any protocol without compromises. For a customer like Tata Sky, this means they only need to invest in one NMS platform, instead of multiple proprietary and closed systems. End-to-end service orchestration and monitoring is at the heart of the platform.

