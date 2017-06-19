Sony Debuts Sports Pack for PlayStation Vue

Hey sports fans, we’re getting ready for some football with a new Sports Pack that gives you access to NFL RedZone and 13 more top sports channels. With NFL pre-season just around the corner, this is a great way to get your game on.

For a $10/month add-on to your monthly Core, Elite, or Ultra plan, the new PlayStation Vue Sports Pack includes the following channels available nationwide:

NFL RedZone (Sept – Dec)

MLB Strike Zone (During regular MLB season)

ESPN Bases Loaded (During NCAA college baseball championship)

ESPN Classic (On Demand)

ESPN Goal Line (During regular college football season)

Longhorn Network

Outside TV

NESN National (regional sports network national feed)

NBCUniversal regional sports networks (national feeds):

CSN Chicago

CSN Mid-Atlantic

CSN New England

CSN Northwest

CSN Philadelphia

NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports CA

With PlayStation Vue, we strive to deliver the best TV experience, and have made numerous upgrades since launching our service two years ago. For avid sports fans and those new to the PS Vue service, we’ve put together a recap of some of the top features and enhancements that make the sports viewing experience even better.

One of our most popular features, multi-view, allows users to stream up to three live shows – all on one screen. Just press and hold X on any live TV program from the Guide or Live TV row of the home screen to open up the selection screen for multi-view. Through the pop up menu, choose either two or three multi-view screens. Select any other live programing from the Live TV strand and start viewing multiple programs at once. To switch programs within the multi-view screen, press Square on your DualShock 4. To move a program to the main screen, just highlight the smaller screen and press Square.

Live Scores on PS4, PS3, Android, Amazon Fire TV and PC/Mac Web Browsers

Real-time sports scores let you keep up with your favorite games at a glance. You can turn the feature on or off in the Settings menu depending on your preference.

Simultaneous Streaming for Multiple Devices

PlayStation Vue provides the most simultaneous streams at no extra charge. This makes it easy for sports fans to watch several programs at the same time on multiple PS Vue-supported devices.

PlayStation Vue is supported on PS4, PS3, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Android TV, iOS and Android mobile devices, and on the web through PC and Mac desktop browsers. Google Chromecast is also supported via compatible Android and iOS devices.

Powerful Cloud DVR with No Scheduling Conflicts

If you’re unable to catch the games live, you can save programs to My Shows and PS Vue’s powerful cloud DVR will record the games available from that league. For example, if you add NFL to My Shows, PS Vue will record live NFL games available in your area. Additionally, you can watch select recorded games outside of the home with our recently enhanced out of home DVR feature.

League Pages on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and PC/Mac Web Browsers

You can see upcoming events for a specific league, sorted by schedule order of what’s coming up next. Leagues include: NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA Football, Premier League and more.

Other User Interface Enhancements

We’ve made some additional enhancements to the UI to make it easier for you to see the games that are on TV.

Sports section on the home screen gets you to all the top sports programming at a glance.