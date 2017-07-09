Nagra Claims Top Spot in Conditional Access Market

LONDON -- 2016 was a pivotal year for the content security industry. While global Conditional Access (CA) spend fell imperceptibly – from $1.97 billion to $1.92 billion – the market’s most volatile change took the form of competitive re-alignment. Cisco’s CA revenue contracted by 17 percent, the firm retreated from its dominant market position and NAGRA absorbed the vast majority of Cisco’s relinquished turnover. In so doing, NAGRA vaulted into the CA market’s top spot, and now controls 30 percent of CA spend. In conjunction with Conax, another Kudelski Group security provide, the combined group entity controls 35 percent of the global CA market and leads the industry by a considerable margin.

“The content security industry is rife with competitive repositioning and strategic maneuvering,” said Merrick Kingston, principal analyst at IHS Markit. “Ultimately, however, NAGRA’s advance is attributable to a single empirical antecedent: the firm has shown unparalleled commitment to broadening the scope and capability of its security portfolio.”

Capabilities vary in the security segment

Broadcast CA and proprietary DRM are part-and-parcel of any minimum viable security solution, but encryption alone is no longer sufficient to impede illicit, systemic re-streaming. Secure media players, forensic watermarking, piracy monitoring, and infrastructure security form the crux of an expanded, holistic approach to revenue security.

