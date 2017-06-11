& cplSiteName &

Making the Move to Multiple Platforms

Francesco Venturini
11/13/2017
50%
50%

Communications service providers (CSPs) are struggling to generate the revenues and growth that have made them successful in the past. Three major factors are converging to create a volatile industry landscape.

First, their core business has become commoditized and is no longer profitable. The traditional sale of data plans, pay-TV packages and/or call minutes is no longer a viable way to make money and foster growth in the long term. A CSP may choose to become a low-cost provider selling plans and packages at the lowest price, but a race to the bottom is a dangerous one to join. And, even if won, there is no assurance it will be a profitable option. Given the uncertainty of success, this choice is not the path that many CSPs should consider when making strategic decisions about the direction of their company.

Second, the barriers to entry have shifted. Businesses today don't need to own their own networks to offer digital services, as shown by the digital native platforms. This has created a new, more diverse competitive playing field. We have seen the digital disruptors change the game and put increasing pressure on CSPs, and this competition is likely to intensify in the future. This leads directly to the third challenge.

This last challenge is the rise of the increasingly demanding customer. Consumers do not behave in the way to which CSPs are accustomed. No longer loyal to brands, consumers have become highly demanding, creating new challenges for the incumbent providers.

Consumers have also become more fluid, moving from service provider to service provider. It doesn't matter to them where they get a service or product from, it is simply about where they get the best experience and value. Consequently, having a true omni-channel offering is a requirement to compete for customers today.

A strategic change of direction
With traditional growth eroding at an alarming rate, CSPs urgently need to reinvent themselves, their business models and the way they operate if they wish to be profitable in the years to come.

Providers are likely to move in one of three different directions: become a low-cost provider, integrate vertically or pursue the model that has the most chance of long-term success -- become a multi-sided platform provider. Choosing the third strategy means moving away from the traditional linear relationship models with suppliers and customers. And it means moving toward a more dynamic one that easily connects an entire value chain through the ability to launch new digital products and services quickly, leveraging open, multi-speed technology architectures.

Such an approach will enable new operating and revenue models across a more diverse and flexible ecosystem, even across industries. That's because the CSPs' goal is to aggregate all the services, such as home security, energy management and video, among others. When done well, these services aren't just taken by existing customers but the ecosystem members will bring their own customers too.

The challenge is, many CSPs don't have the capital available to quickly and dramatically transform their businesses. It is a huge undertaking and one that must be done in the right way, and importantly, at the right time. The journey will be different for each CSP, based on its current business and infrastructure, available capital, talent skill set and business goals.

This change is not just about transforming the back office, but rather a move to digitally enable workforces using analytics, mobility and other modern technologies supported by the cloud, which has a major impact on the front end so that the customer will see dramatic changes. Such a fundamental transformation requires a phased approach.

Taking the right steps to build for future success
The transformation requires a phased approach over four stages:

  • First, transform the core business.
    CSPs must review their existing technology landscape and understand how changes to the operating model can be put into place to generate funding for investment in future growth. For example, there may be processes that can be automated easily, such as billing or within the call center, therefore freeing up cash for the new platform-business.

  • Second, grow the core business.
    CSPs should adopt an analytics approach to better understand their current business. Data will provide the insights to understand how to monetize underutilized assets and, critically, help retain and acquire new customers.

  • Third, start to scale the new business.
    Once these initial steps are in place, the CSP will be operating more efficiently and will have more funds available to invest in the new business model they have bet on. At this stage, they should start scaling their new business and invest by building highly scalable platforms and develop a new ecosystem that will support the platform business of the future.

  • Fourth, find the right time to move.
    Moving to the new business model at the right time is critical. Market conditions and stakeholder expectations fluctuate so it is important that decisions and changes are made at the optimum time.

Ultimately, CSPs should be prepared to sacrifice some profitability in the short term to ensure they are creating a more sustainable business for the future. This requires planning as well as transparency with investors and employees. The successful businesses in the long term will be those that build a model around the customer experience and keep control of the access to it.

— Francesco Venturini, Global Industry Managing Director for Communications & Media Accenture

This is the first in a series of blog posts that will cover the transition to becoming a platform provider.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Column
A merger between Sprint and T-Mobile could help to address the gap between the US and its global peers on mobile broadband speeds.
Mobile networks will transform from now through 2020, more than since the inception of 2G. New 4G capabilities will trigger some of that, however, 5G both enables and encourages more fundamental change.
The definition of voice services is widening beyond phone calls, even into IoT. That calls for a more open approach to product development, Ian Maclean of Metaswitch argues.
The shift to cloud is turning unified communications into the next hot service for enterprises as the UCaaS market continues to expand.
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: AT&T Summit Embraces Risky Business
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
The Wit & Wisdom of David Hughes
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/8/2017
Broadcom Offers $130B for Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/6/2017
Microsoft & Apple See Coming Augmented Reality Revolution
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 11/7/2017
TIP Touts Progress in Mobile & Optical
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/8/2017
Facebook's TIP Expands Its Influence, Except in the US
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/9/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives