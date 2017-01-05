Kudelski Group Acquires DVnor

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE -- The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD:S) today announced that it has completed an agreement to acquire Digital Video Norge AS (DVnor), which will be working closely with Conax.

The Oslo-based provider of media asset management services will collaborate closely with Conax. The company provides technology and competence highly complementary to the Conax content security portfolio, further strengthening Conax’ position in the industry for media consumption.

The acquisition will enable the Kudelski Group to provide additional value for both existing and new customer groups in the digital media value chain. DVnor will continue to focus on serving its core customer base – broadcasters, TV content and film distributors – with a strengthened market offering and improved sales reach.

DVnor’s core product, DVnor Organizer™, provides a highly automated all-in-one platform for metadata and digital file management, transcoding, storage, distribution and post-production services. Combining the highly efficient content workflow from the DVnor Organizer™ with benchmark content security from Conax Contego makes the Conax and DVnor market offerings immensely attractive to an enlarged set of players in the value chain.

