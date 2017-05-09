Hulu & Spotify Bundle Up for Students

& cplSiteName &

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- As the new school year gets underway, Spotify and Hulu are partnering to offer U.S. college students the perfect streaming entertainment bundle for their busy lives. Starting today, eligible students can sign-up for Spotify Premium for Students, now with Hulu to not only stream music but also their favorite television shows and movies through a single subscription plan, at just $4.99 a month. This is the first step the companies are taking to bundle their services together, with offerings targeted at the broader market to follow.

Spotify Premium for Students, now with Hulu is available to all qualifying new and existing Spotify student subscribers, and offers immediate access to both Spotify Premium and to Hulu's popular Limited Commercials plan, through the brands' respective apps. Spotify Premium for Students, now with Hulu gives undergrads unprecedented, on-demand access to the very best in premium entertainment, all in one convenient package.

"In bringing Spotify and Hulu together, we're now able to offer students – both the millions already on Spotify Premium, and those who are new to Spotify – access to the world's best music, TV and movie content in the simplest possible way," said Alex Norstrom, Chief Premium Business Officer at Spotify. "We're very excited to be partnering with Hulu – a like-minded company which is as focused as we are on delivering the very best in high quality streaming content."

"We are proud to announce Spotify as our newest strategic partner – they're an iconic brand in music streaming and a proven leader in reaching and engaging young consumers," said Tim Connolly, SVP, Head of Distribution and Partnerships at Hulu. "By bundling our enormous catalogues of content together in a single, highly compelling offer, we're making it easier for people to enjoy all of the TV and music they love, whenever and wherever they want."

The new streaming bundle – which marks the first TV and movie service partnership for Spotify – offers undergraduate Spotify subscribers access to Hulu's growing offering of acclaimed original series, including its Emmy-nominated hit drama, The Handmaid's Tale, Golden-Globe nominated comedy Casual and fan favorite The Mindy Project; as well as thousands of current season television, hit movies and exclusive library series, including South Park, Nashville, Bob's Burgers, Seinfeld, Fear the Walking Dead and more.

How To Subscribe
Undergraduate students, enrolled in a U.S. Title IV accredited college or university, who are already a Spotify Premium for Student subscriber, should access their Spotify accounts to switch their plan to Spotify Premium for Students, now with Hulu. New student subscribers can visit spotify.com/us/student to learn more and sign-up.

Hulu LLC
Spotify

