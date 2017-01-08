FX Teams Up With Comcast for New TV Service

PHILADELPHIA & LOS ANGELES -- Comcast and FX Networks will launch FX+, a new service that will allow Xfinity TV subscribers to upgrade to a platform featuring commercial-free current seasons of every FX and FXX original series and every season of many current and legacy library titles of FX originals, it was announced today by John Landgraf, CEO, FX Networks and FX Productions and Matt Strauss, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Video and Entertainment Services, Comcast Cable.

FX+ will launch on September 5th and Xfinity TV customers can add the new service to their video package for $5.99 per month. In addition to offering complete in-season stacking rights to all of its current original series commercial free, FX Networks is now the first ad-supported cable portfolio to offer all seasons of the majority of its original series library, including award-winning and acclaimed hits such as American Horror Story, Damages, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The League, Legion, Louie, Nip/Tuck, Rescue Me, The Shield, Sons of Anarchy and Terriers. FX+ will feature more than 1100 episodes of award-winning and acclaimed original programs spanning the past 15 years. Due to the number of episodes in the FX Networks library, the shows will be rolled out over a period of time and it is expected that the complete FX+ roster will be available in 2018. FX+ subscribers will be able to access the FX+ content via Xfinity On Demand, the Xfinity Stream app and website, and FXNOW. In the future, FX+ will also offer select series in 4K as well as temporary downloads of current season episodes.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)