& cplSiteName &

FCC Faces Daunting Video Competition Review

Mari Silbey
8/29/2017
50%
50%

The FCC is once again studying the state of competition in the US video market, dishing out a request for public comment and seeking answers to questions including: Are new online video distributors (OVDs) providing a viable alternative to services offered by multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs)? Is vertical integration harming competition? And do large MVPDs maintain unfair advantages over new entrants to and/or smaller players in the market?

While most of the issues up for debate are the same as in previous years, several environmental factors have changed even just since January when the last report was released, and the market has only grown more complex thanks to a web of interlocking media relationships. Among this year's developments, Hulu LLC and YouTube Inc. have both launched new live TV services, and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) has ramped up marketing of DirecTV Now after ironing out some of the early kinks in the service. (See Hulu Live Launches in Beta and Have YouTube TV, Will Travel.)

The availability of new options is a good thing, but there are caveats, thanks to these companies' other business interests. DirecTV Now, for example, is tied to AT&T's wireless Internet service, and Hulu is owned by several network programmers.

AT&T showcased DirecTV Now at Mobile World Congress in 2017
AT&T showcased DirecTV Now at Mobile World Congress in 2017

Meanwhile, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) 's review also takes place under the shadow of two mega media mergers: AT&T's proposed acquisition of Time Warner and Sinclair's announced intent to acquire Tribune Media Services Inc. If vertical integration is a real concern, these transactions will only add to fears of content and distribution power amassing in the hands of a few.

Even further, the conditions imposed by regulators on Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK) after it bought up NBCUniversal LLC will expire in 2018. That gives Comcast new options for how it participates in the management of Hulu and for launching new video services with NBC content if the cable company chooses to do so. (See Comcast Ready for Clash With Hulu.)

At the same time, Comcast has recently entered into the wireless market, giving it yet another avenue of video distribution. And Charter Communications Inc. plans to do the same in 2018. (See Comcast Rings In Xfinity Mobile Nationwide.)

For more cable market coverage and insights, check out our dedicated cable content channel here on Light Reading.

Typically, the FCC does not offer conclusions when it undertakes its annual video competition study, only summary reporting, and it's unclear if that will change under new leadership. If it does, however, the FCC staff has a formidable challenge in front of it. Leaving aside whatever political pressures the agency may encounter, just making sense of the corporate interests at play promises to be difficult in the extreme.

While the industry awaits the FCC's new report, and presumably as public comments start to filter in, here are a few highlights from the last annual study of video competition. Readers can draw their own conclusions.

  • The percentage of homes with access to four different MVPDs (cable, telco and satellite) decreased from 38.1% in 2014 to 17.9% in 2015, thanks to the acquisition of DirecTV by AT&T.
  • There was an impact on competition felt by the launches of Sling TV and DirecTV Now, as well as by new OVD services introduced by programmers like CBS and HBO.
  • Ten MVPDs in the US had more than 1 million video subscribers at the end of 2015. However, four of those -- Time Warner Cable, Cablevision, Bright House and Suddenlink -- have been acquired by their larger fellows since.
  • Comcast was listed as the only provider with ownership in four modes of video distribution through its role as an MVPD, owner of Hulu, broadcast station owner and owner of a broadcast network in NBCU. (See FCC: Comcast Unparalleled in TV Distribution.)
  • Despite video subscriber losses, MVPDs increased video revenues between 2014 and 2015 from $112.7 billion to $115.6 billion.

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(2)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
msilbey
50%
50%
msilbey,
 User Rank: Blogger
8/29/2017 | 2:08:10 PM
Re: Daunting?
So much. So very much.
mendyk
50%
50%
mendyk,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
8/29/2017 | 2:06:43 PM
Daunting?
I wonder how much time and money get spent on this pointless exercise.
From The Founder
NFV's promises of automation and virtualization are intriguing, but what really excites service providers is the massive amount of money they could save.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
Connecting Rural Ireland With Imagine
8|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

WTTx supports Imagine to connect rural Ireland to fiber speed broadband.
Huawei Videos
The Power of Next-Gen Unified Communications
8|23|17   |   04:46   |   (0) comments

How Huawei's unified communications and videoconferencing platforms are saving time and money and improving customer experience for users in Italy.
LRTV Documentaries
Phone Review: Moto Z2 Play
8|22|17   |   1:54   |   (0) comments

Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones reviews the Moto Z2 Play, which he calls 'a nice modern Android phone with good battery life and one of the nicest cameras' he's seen. The Moto Z2 Play is a Gigabit LTE-ready phone, but we were not able to test speeds that fast in the US.
LRTV Documentaries
Three Gets Smart(y), BT Invokes Twitter – The Recap
8|21|17   |     |   (0) comments

From Telecoms.com, a recap of the week's telecoms talking points. It's been a week of gimmicks as Three tests out a pay-as-you-go sub-brand called Smarty; Comcast
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
VMWare VP Brings Women Up With Her
8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMWare.
LRTV Documentaries
5G Spectrum Wars – The Recap
8|15|17   |   2:22   |   (0) comments

Service provider 3 has filed a lawsuit against Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction in the UK.
LRTV Custom TV
Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
LRTV Custom TV
If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
AT&T's Tech President Preps Workforce for the Future
7|26|17   |   5:47   |   (10) comments

AT&T is focused on the software-defined network of the future and is reskilling its workforce to get ready too, according to AT&T's President of Technology Development Melissa Arnoldi.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Cisco: Mentoring Critical to Attract & Retain Women
7|19|17   |   6:40   |   (1) comment

Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing System Product Group, shares why mentoring in all its forms is important for women and what Cisco is doing that's made a difference for women in tech.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
The Automation Taboo: Let's Talk About Jobs
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/24/2017
Too Many Streaming Services, Say Millennials
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 8/25/2017
AT&T Spreads Fiber & G.fast Wings
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 8/22/2017
Broadband Isn't What It Used to Be
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 8/24/2017
Samsung Note 8 Debuts With Sweet Camera Tech, No Bangs
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/23/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Taking Summer Fridays to a New Level Click Here
Tiki-dreaming.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.