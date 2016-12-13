Evolution Digital Brings Conax Multi-DRM to eVUE-TV

CENTENNIAL (CO), USA, & OSLO, Norway – Evolution Digital and Conax, a leading global provider of content protection for digital video and entertainment, today announced that Conax will be providing its multi-DRM solution for Evolution Digital's eVUE-TV platform, available on the National Cable Television Cooperative's (NCTC) VU-IT! Platform. Evolution Digital's eVUE-TV delivers IP Video on Demand content, as well as IP linear channels, network DVR and catch-up TV functionalities as a managed-service offering for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cable operators in the United States.

Conax' holistic approach to content security provides the U.S. market with a broad range of advanced technologies which include market-leading multi-DRM technologies using PlayReady, Widevine, FairPlay and NAGRA PRM, and the next generation Conax Connected Access security client that combines CA/IPTV/DRM functionality in one.

The flexible Conax Contego unified security back-end is integrated with the eVUE-TV platform in both operating models: hosted and on premise. In addition, with streaming services for premium content on the rise, Conax provides an end-to-end secure watermarking architecture combining NexGuard forensic watermarking technology and anti-piracy services. The state-of-the-art solution enables operators to meet the comprehensive MovieLabs Enhanced Content protection requirements for 4K/UHD.

"We have partnered with Conax to offer a best of breed comprehensive content security solution to our NCTC members with eVUE-TV," said Brent Smith, president and chief technology officer Evolution Digital. "As cable operators move to IP distribution and begin offering a wide-range of content that can be viewed anywhere, Evolution Digital is committed to delivering content securely and providing operators with a low cost and hassle-free solution that eliminates complexities of technology integration."

eVUE-TV on the VU-IT! Platform provides NCTC members a complete, pre-integrated and high-security solution that enables smooth IP migration for operators. Cable providers still offering legacy equipment and QAM video are able to transition to a new generation of IP video technology with eVUE-TV.

"A key focus for Conax is guiding operators in finding the best ways to ensure device reach and making it easier for consumers to access premium content, securely," said Rohit Mehra, senior vice president of Americas at Conax. "Conax is uniquely positioned as a holistic content security specialist for operators in the U.S. market, tapping extensive experience in the global market and benefits from technology collaboration and R&D initiatives of the complementary companies within the Kudelski Group."

To learn more about Evolution Digital’s eVUE-TV platform, visit https://evolutiondigital.com/evue-tv/.

