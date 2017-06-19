& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Altice Peps Up Its Portuguese Content Offer

Paul Rainford
7/14/2017
50%
50%

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone eyes German ISP; Telia flags up profit warning; Ericsson in distribution deal with QYOU; Dixons Carphone hangs up on Spain.

  • The trend for network operators to buy content producers continues with Altice , the acquisitive player that has its roots in France but is now officially based in the Netherlands, agreeing to buy Portuguese group Media Capital for €440 million (US$502 million). Media Capital, which owns content producer Plural, recorded revenues of €174 million ($198.6 million) and EBITDA of €41.5 million ($47.3 million). According to a statement, the acquisition "forms part of Altice's global convergence strategy" and it follows similar moves in France, the US and Israel. Yesterday it was reported that Altice was also moving into banking, thereby stealing a march on French rival Orange. (See Altice Puts Squeeze on Orange With Bank Move – Report.)

  • Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD) is lining up the acquisition of German ISP Deutsche Glasfaser for an unknown sum, according to a report in German IT publication Golem.de. Citing a source with knowledge of the plans, Vodafone believes that adding Deutsche Glasfaser to its existing German operations will strengthen its competitive position against Deutsche Telekom in the fixed broadband market. In Germany, Vodafone currently owns Kabel Deutschland GmbH in addition to operating in the mobile services market. Deutsche Glasfaser, which is majority owned by private equity house KKR, is building an FTTH network in multiple suburban and rural locations across the country, has already invested more than €200 million in its network and plans to connect 400,000 households by the end of 2018. This week it launched a gigabit broadband service for residential users.

  • Trouble in central Asian markets is being partly blamed by Nordic operator Telia for an anticipated 1.2 billion Swedish kronor ($144 million) hit on second-quarter earnings, Reuters reports. The operator is intending to focus on its Nordic and Baltic operations from here on in, having been rocked by the backwash from alleged corruption relating to its central Asian divisions in recent years.

  • Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) has entered into a distribution agreement with QYOU Media, which the vendor describes as a "curator of premium 'best-of-web' video for multiscreen delivery" (be afraid). The deal brings QYOU content to the Ericsson Unified Delivery Network, the hope being that this will help reach those elusive but important (in advertising terms) millennials via connected TVs and set-top boxes.

  • Having already abandoned its US retail joint venture with Sprint earlier this year, UK mobile phone seller Dixons Carphone has sold its Spanish business -- which embraces The Phone House of Spain, Smarthouse and Connected World Services Europe -- to Bilbao-based Global Dominion Access for €62.8 million.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    From The Founder
    Kicking off BCE 2017, Light Reading founder Steve Saunders lays blame for NFV's slow ramp-up and urges telecom to return to old-fashioned standards building and interoperability.
    Flash Poll
    Live Streaming Video
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
    7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

    At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
    7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
    7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

    When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
    7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

    Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Masergy's NFV Journey
    7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
    7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
    LRTV Custom TV
    ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
    7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
    LRTV Interviews
    Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
    7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
    LRTV Interviews
    Colt's Services Chief on Digital Delivery
    7|5|17   |   16:12   |   (0) comments

    Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
    7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

    By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
    LRTV Interviews
    Colt Sales Exec on Services Trends
    7|4|17   |   12:59   |   (0) comments

    Colt's sales director for enterprise, James Kershaw, sheds some light on the services currently in demand and how network upgrades are influencing customer demand.
    LRTV Interviews
    How Colt Capitalized on SDN & NFV
    7|3|17   |   13:41   |   (0) comments

    Mirko Voltolini, VP of technology and architecture at Colt, talks about how SDN and NFV have impacted network operations and service development.
    Upcoming Live Events
    October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
    November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
    November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
    November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
    November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
    Hot Topics
    Is IBM's Watson Overhyped & Soon to Be Outdone?
    Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 7/13/2017
    Telcos Beware: Sidewalk Labs Is on the Move
    Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/13/2017
    IBM Leads $15M Funding Round for AI Programming Startup
    Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 7/12/2017
    Microsoft Pushes White Spaces for Rural Broadband
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/12/2017
    Politicians Rally for Net Neutrality in DC
    Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/12/2017
    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
    Following a recent board meeting, the New IP Agency (NIA) has a new strategy to help accelerate the adoption of NFV capabilities, explains the Agency's Founder and Secretary, Steve Saunders.
    One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
    Animals with Phones
    Chipmunk Programmer Click Here
    Needs a hoodie.
    Live Digital Audio

    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.