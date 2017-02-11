& cplSiteName &

DOJ Brings Timeline Trouble to AT&T-TW Deal

Mari Silbey
11/8/2017
50%
50%

The $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner is not moving along as smoothly as AT&T would like. In fact, there are new warnings that the hurdles for approval of the deal may ultimately prove too steep to overcome.

Speaking at the Wells Fargo 2017 Media & Telecom Conference, AT&T CFO John Stephens acknowledged that discussions with the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice have set back the timing for the expected close of a deal. Stephens maintained an optimistic tone about garnering eventual approval from the DOJ, but the only new information he shared about the regulatory process underway is that it's not moving as quickly as AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) had hoped.

"All approvals have been received but for the DOJ. We are in active discussions with the DOJ. Those are continuing on. I can't comment on those discussions. But with those discussions, I can now say that the timing of the closing of the deal is now uncertain," said Stephens. "With regard to the transaction, everything continues as we've expressed in the past."

Of note, a new report by The New York Times also claims that the DOJ is demanding a sale of either Turner Broadcasting or DirecTV before it issues approval for the transaction. If that's the case, the fate of the deal would likely wind up in court.

A hint to trouble with the DOJ emerged last week in a Wall Street Journal report that the department was exploring a possible antitrust lawsuit if it couldn't settle on suitable conditions to impose on AT&T as part of the Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX) deal. According to the report, the DOJ hasn't yet made a decision on how it wants to proceed, but is instead making an effort to keep its options open. (See DoJ May Fight AT&T-TW Deal – Report.)

Meanwhile, AT&T has steadfastly maintained that there are no antitrust issues with the deal worthy of concern. As Stephens reiterated today, the transaction is a vertical merger, which means AT&T isn't scooping up a direct competitor.

"If you look at this vertical merger," said Stephens, "you can see that these types of mergers bring great benefits to customers and have very routinely been approved by the DOJ and the federal government. In fact, a vertical merger like this hasn't been blocked for over 40 years."

AT&T may be putting on a brave face, but the reality is that all executives overseeing merger deals are relentlessly optimistic... until they aren't.

We saw the same thing when Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK) attempted to acquire Time Warner Cable. The future looked delightfully rosy right up until the DOJ crushed Comcast's TWC dreams. (See What If the Comcast Merger Fails? and Comcast Formally Ends Its Bid for TWC.)

It's entirely possible the same thing may happen with AT&T.

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: AT&T Summit Embraces Risky Business
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Colt: Automation's 'Silent Killer' Is Poor Quality Data
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/2/2017
AT&T to Make 5G Network Available to First Responders Too
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/2/2017
The Wit & Wisdom of David Hughes
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 11/8/2017
Broadcom Offers $130B for Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/6/2017
Could Broadcom Possibly Absorb Qualcomm?
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/3/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Is There Something on My Head? Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives