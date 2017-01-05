& cplSiteName &

Dish's Satellite TV Business Is Crumbling

Mari Silbey
5/1/2017
50%
50%

It's hard to put a positive spin on Dish's operating metrics from the first quarter. The only good news is that the company beat earnings-per-share expectations with an EPS number of $0.76, compared to analyst predictions of $0.69 for the period. Even so, the EPS number is still below where Dish was a year ago when it reported earnings of $0.86 per share.

And the news only gets worse from there.

Dish Network LLC (Nasdaq: DISH)'s revenue dropped to $3.63 billion, well below its expected revenue of $3.78 billion. And the company lost 143,000 pay-TV subscribers in the quarter, a number that includes any customer gains from Dish's low-cost, over-the-top Sling TV service. Dish doesn't break out the Sling TV numbers, but a research note from analyst firm MoffettNathanson LLC estimates the company added around 177,000 Sling TV subs, which puts its total satellite TV customer losses at around 320,000.

Why does that matter? Because satellite TV subscribers bring in a lot more money than Sling TV subs.

Dish points out that the cost of acquiring a Sling TV customer is also much less than the acquisition cost of a satellite TV customer, but that doesn't help with overall revenue. And despite a rise in average revenue per user last quarter, Dish's Q1 ARPU dropped to $86.55 from $87.94 a year ago. (See Dish in 2016: ARPU Up, Video Subs Down.)

The bottom line is that Dish's satellite TV business is declining rapidly, and that not only shines a light on how Sling TV is faring (estimates of Sling TV subs range from 1.3 million to 1.36 million), but also on Dish's plans for the expensive wireless spectrum it has collected over many years.

Want to know more about video and TV market trends? Check out our dedicated video services content channel here on Light Reading.

With the satellite TV business tanking, there's increasing pressure on Dish to make money from its wireless assets; assets that include the $6.21 billion worth of spectrum that Dish just purchased in the 600Mhz auction. (See T-Mobile, Dish & Comcast Big Winners in $19.8B 600MHz Auction .)

Dish announced in March that it will build out a narrowband Internet-of-Things network using its wireless spectrum by March of 2020. That plan is in accordance with a requirement by the FCC that Dish not squat on spectrum rights, but it's not necessarily Dish's first-choice strategy for wireless profitability. Dish has indicated that it might prefer to sell its spectrum assets rather than operate a new network, but if that's the case, the company appears to be running out of time to make a deal. (See Dish's 5G Plans Should Rouse Cablecos.)

Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen addressed the issue of a sale on Dish's earnings call with investors. He reiterated a point he's made before that the company's focus is on building out the promised IoT network with or without a partnership or M&A deal.

However, Ergen also spoke at length about how he sees the wireless industry changing and why he thinks a deal still holds value.

"We think the world of wireless can be materially different than [it is today]," said Ergen. "It can be different because there's a paradigm shift in technology; the way you build your radio, the way you're going to propagate your network... the ability to slice your network in different slices, the ability to let other people share your network. All those things are possible in the 5G world." And he added that if Dish can find a partner or buyer that shares that vision, the company could get very excited about a potential deal.

That certainly sounds like Dish is still on the lookout for M&A riches. But if it wants to find them, it will have to make sure its sustaining satellite TV business doesn't disappear first.

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
The time has come for a telecom app store to save the industry.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
The Urgency of Commercial 5G Services
4|26|17   |     |   (0) comments

The progress of 5G has been closely monitored in the industry. At the 2017 Brooklyn 5G Summit, the sense of urgency for a commercial 5G launch had started to surface among operators.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
How Diversity Helps Comcast Mirror Its Customer Base
4|26|17   |   2:55   |   (0) comments

Diversity brings innovation, creative ideas and a way to reflect the broad spectrum of your customer base, Comcast Director of Customer Experience Jenelle Champlin says.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Mobile Operators & Video
4|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ovum's Ed Barton discusses the latest mobile operator strategies for mobile video.
LRTV Custom TV
Infinera Introduces Instant Network
4|20|17   |     |   (1) comment

Mike Capuano, vice president of marketing at Infinera, discusses the advancement from Instant Bandwidth to new Instant Network capabilities, which include Bandwidth License Pools, Moveable Licenses and Automated Capacity Engineering (ACE).
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Vodafone's Eubank on Sponsors, Mentors & Moving On Up
4|19|17   |   4:25   |   (0) comments

Vodafone America's Head of Operations Kimberly Eubank breaks down the difference between a sponsor and a mentor and shares why both made a big difference in her career.
LRTV Custom TV
NYC Auto Show: Are We Smart Yet?
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

The auto industry is facing some big transformations as electric vehicles, autonomous technology and connected cars are seen as the future of the industry. During the much-anticipated NY international auto show, there was an emergence of new technology and mobility service on the show floor. Aside from performance, brands like Lincoln, Hyundai, Honda, Mercedes and ...
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
The Impact of Video
4|18|17   |     |   (0) comments

David Mercer from Strategy Analytics discusses the impact of video on current strategies.
LRTV Custom TV
Pardeep Kohli Discusses Network Transformation & the Market Opportunity for the 'New' Mavenir Systems
4|13|17   |     |   (0) comments

In a brief discussion at MWC 2017, Heavy Reading analyst Adi Kishore talks to Pardeep Kohli, CEO, Mavenir Systems about the creation of the 'new Mavenir' and some of the key challenges facing operators in today's market. A key theme of the discussion centers around operator need for software-only, virtualized solutions and how they will need to adapt to ...
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Tech Maverick Shares Her Tips for Gender Inclusivity
4|12|17   |   7:28   |   (0) comments

Wendy Hall Bohling, a corporate escapee, author and gender exclusivity consultant, tells her story of sexism, bias and progress along the road to gender equality in the workforce.
LRTV Huawei Video Resource Center
Huawei at MWC 2017
4|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

At Mobile World Congress 2017, the biggest mobile industry gathering of the year, Huawei showcased its new innovations and solutions with the theme "Open Road," which focuses on cloud, 5G, operation transformation, videos and consumer-oriented products. Its campaign has been recognized by three awards given by GSMA.
LRTV Custom TV
China Telecom NFV Infrastructure on RSD
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Lynn Comp, senior director of market development of Intel, is joined by Chong Zhang, storage engineer at Inspur and Ou Li Yan, architect for technology strategies of China Telecom, for a discussion of what NFV brings.
LRTV Custom TV
Nokia's IMPACT Software Demo
4|6|17   |     |   (0) comments

Khamis Abulgubein of IoT market development at Nokia demonstrates IMPACT (intelligent management platform for all connected things), a software solution with a horizontal approach to managing any device on any application.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15, 2017, Brazos Hall - Austin, TX
May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
The Near Future Is Here
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Surprise! AT&T Markets 4G Advances as '5G Evolution'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/25/2017
Did Verizon Outbid AT&T for Straight Path?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/25/2017
Netflix Set to Enter China
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/25/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
TEOCO Founder and CEO Atul Jain talks to Light Reading Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about the challenges around cost control and service monetization in the mobile and IoT sectors.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.