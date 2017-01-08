Dish Drops 196K TV Subs in Q2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ: DISH) today reported revenue totaling $3.64 billion for the quarter ending June 30, 2017, compared to $3.86 billion for the corresponding period in 2016. Subscriber-related revenue for the quarter totaled $3.61 billion, compared to $3.83 billion in subscriber-related revenue for the year-ago period.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $40 million for the second quarter 2017, compared to net income of $424 million from the year-ago quarter. DISH's net income for the second quarter was negatively impacted by litigation expenses, net of related taxes, of $280 million.

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2017, were $0.09, compared with $0.91 during the same period in 2016. DISH includes all of its Sling TV subscribers in the company's total Pay-TV metrics, including in the Pay-TV subscriber, Pay-TV ARPU and Pay-TV churn rate numbers set forth below. Sling TV subscribers are reported net of disconnects in our gross new Pay-TV subscriber activations.

In the second quarter, DISH activated approximately 444,000 gross new Pay-TV subscribers, compared to approximately 527,000 gross new Pay-TV subscribers in the prior year's second quarter. Net Pay-TV subscribers declined approximately 196,000 in the second quarter, compared to a decline of approximately 281,000 in the second quarter 2016.

The company closed the second quarter with 13.332 million Pay-TV subscribers, compared to 13.593 million Pay-TV subscribers at the end of second quarter 2016.

Pay-TV ARPU for the second quarter totaled $87.25, compared to the year-ago period's Pay-TV ARPU of $89.98. Pay-TV subscriber churn rate was 1.59 percent versus 1.96 percent for second quarter 2016. Year-to-Date Review DISH Network's first-half 2017 revenue totaled $7.32 billion, compared to $7.69 billion in revenue from the same period last year. In the first six months of 2017, net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $416 million, compared with $824 million during the same period last year. DISH's net income for the first six months of 2017 was negatively impacted by litigation expenses, net of related taxes, of $280 million.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.86 for the first six months of 2017, compared with $1.77 during the same period in 2016.

