& cplSiteName &

Conviva Adds AI Alerts to Video Streaming

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
9/12/2017
50%
50%

FOSTER CITY, Calif. -- Conviva, elevating the way OTT businesses use data-driven intelligence with their Video AI Platform, today announced the general availability of Video AI Alerts. This is the Platform’s alerting intelligence that automatically detects and diagnoses service delivery issues enabling publishers to deliver a consistently higher quality of experience while also better managing operational costs. Their viewers, in turn, experience streaming video more seamlessly with less buffering and interruptions, similar to traditional broadcast television delivery.

Today, publishers spend a considerable amount of time and effort to configure and monitor manual alerts to detect service delivery issues. This often requires large operational teams, who while extremely crucial to the business, most times are not able to find nor configure every possible alert. Furthermore, these teams must spend valuable hours diagnosing the root cause of each and every issue. From our work with the world’s largest publishers over the past ten years, we recognized the need for a solution addressing these pain points, leading to the development of Video AI Alerts.

“The automatic configuration and diagnostic root cause analysis data delivered with every alert has proved incredibly effective for HBO GO and HBO NOW,” said Vikrant Kelkar, Site Reliability Lead at HBO. “In one case, a stream had been misconfigured and without the full stream URL reporting with each alert, we would not have been able to see nor diagnose the cause of this issue. With Conviva’s Video AI Alerts, we were able to catch the issue right away.”

Video AI Alerts are powered by the Video AI Platform’s detection and diagnosis artificial intelligence models. These models leverage Conviva’s Video Graph that is generated through the analysis of billions of video streams reported by over 2.5 billion unique sensors embedded within video players across Conviva’s publisher network. This graph captures the relationships between entities within a publisher’s catalog of content and the infrastructure used to deliver it – much like the social graph that captures connections between various people and their interests. This graph is what enables the intelligence behind Video AI Alert’s real-time diagnosis of root causes.

“The technology behind our Video AI Alerts is continuously learning and being fine-tuned by Conviva’s real-time data coming directly from the video viewing source in the player with our sensors”, said Dr. Hui Zhang, Co-Founder & CEO of Conviva. “This allows for unlimited capacity to find new anomalies and increase accuracy and reliability in operational and strategic decision making for streaming video publishers.”

Video AI Alerts continually compares Quality of Experience (QoE) and engagement metrics against recent norms, and instantly detects anomalies. These alerts notify publishers of the issue, root cause, and likely solution thereby speeding resolution time. This eliminates the need to set filters and configure alerts based on static threshold values, reducing video stream disruptions and viewer dissatisfaction – this is not possible with manual alerts. The Video AI Platform allows these highly skilled operational teams to focus on other high level business goals.

Video AI Alerts are now operational for all of Conviva’s Gold and Platinum customers as part of Experience Insights.

Conviva Inc.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Cisco Slammed on Security Performance
Iain Morris, News Editor, 9/6/2017
New Security Mantra: Explode-Offload-Reload
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 9/7/2017
Amdocs Wins Altice USA in Whopper of a Deal
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/7/2017
Google Considering HTC Buyout – Report
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/8/2017
Boom! Hulu Just Blew Up the TV Bundle
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/8/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Can You Relate? Click Here
Rotary phone sheep sculptures by Jean Luc Cornec, exhibited at the Museum of Communications in Frankfurt. You can find more photos here.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed