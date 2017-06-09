Conviva Adds AI Alerts to Video Streaming

FOSTER CITY, Calif. -- Conviva, elevating the way OTT businesses use data-driven intelligence with their Video AI Platform, today announced the general availability of Video AI Alerts. This is the Platform’s alerting intelligence that automatically detects and diagnoses service delivery issues enabling publishers to deliver a consistently higher quality of experience while also better managing operational costs. Their viewers, in turn, experience streaming video more seamlessly with less buffering and interruptions, similar to traditional broadcast television delivery.

Today, publishers spend a considerable amount of time and effort to configure and monitor manual alerts to detect service delivery issues. This often requires large operational teams, who while extremely crucial to the business, most times are not able to find nor configure every possible alert. Furthermore, these teams must spend valuable hours diagnosing the root cause of each and every issue. From our work with the world’s largest publishers over the past ten years, we recognized the need for a solution addressing these pain points, leading to the development of Video AI Alerts.

“The automatic configuration and diagnostic root cause analysis data delivered with every alert has proved incredibly effective for HBO GO and HBO NOW,” said Vikrant Kelkar, Site Reliability Lead at HBO. “In one case, a stream had been misconfigured and without the full stream URL reporting with each alert, we would not have been able to see nor diagnose the cause of this issue. With Conviva’s Video AI Alerts, we were able to catch the issue right away.”

Video AI Alerts are powered by the Video AI Platform’s detection and diagnosis artificial intelligence models. These models leverage Conviva’s Video Graph that is generated through the analysis of billions of video streams reported by over 2.5 billion unique sensors embedded within video players across Conviva’s publisher network. This graph captures the relationships between entities within a publisher’s catalog of content and the infrastructure used to deliver it – much like the social graph that captures connections between various people and their interests. This graph is what enables the intelligence behind Video AI Alert’s real-time diagnosis of root causes.

“The technology behind our Video AI Alerts is continuously learning and being fine-tuned by Conviva’s real-time data coming directly from the video viewing source in the player with our sensors”, said Dr. Hui Zhang, Co-Founder & CEO of Conviva. “This allows for unlimited capacity to find new anomalies and increase accuracy and reliability in operational and strategic decision making for streaming video publishers.”

Video AI Alerts continually compares Quality of Experience (QoE) and engagement metrics against recent norms, and instantly detects anomalies. These alerts notify publishers of the issue, root cause, and likely solution thereby speeding resolution time. This eliminates the need to set filters and configure alerts based on static threshold values, reducing video stream disruptions and viewer dissatisfaction – this is not possible with manual alerts. The Video AI Platform allows these highly skilled operational teams to focus on other high level business goals.

Video AI Alerts are now operational for all of Conviva’s Gold and Platinum customers as part of Experience Insights.

Conviva Inc.