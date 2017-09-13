Conax Secures Pay-TV & Multi-DRM Deployments in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES -- Conax, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD:S) company and a leader in total service protection for pay-TV and digital entertainment services worldwide, announced two new wins in Argentina. Regional pay-TV operators CableVideo and Colsecor have all selected technology and services from Conax and regional partner, BOLD MSS, to drive expansion in Pay TV and multi-DRM content offerings. CableVideo is migrating its existing security platforms to a new system from security vendor Conax, including advanced OTT services. Colsecor, a cooperative composed of operators throughout Argentina, has deployed a pay-TV platform secured by Conax Contego content protection, enabling flexibility to easily execute on plans to provide advanced OTT consumer offerings in the future. The deployments further extend Conax’ market share in Argentina, commitment to the region and close collaboration with BOLD MSS.
The highly-flexible architecture behind the Conax Contego benchmark multi-DRM solution reduces complexity for the operators enabling seamless security across multiple DRM solutions for a smooth user experience. Conax “pay-as-your-business-grows” principle create natural migration path, reduced time-to-market, simplified operations and scalability for adding new services for a competitive edge in attracting new market share. The new collaborations in Argentina are further leveraged by regional services partner BOLD MSS ensuring smooth integration and local support.
