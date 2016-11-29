Cisco Launches Infinite Video Platform Labs

LAS VEGAS -- CES 2017 -- What will TV look like in 2020? In a dynamic entertainment and technology market such as ours, there is a flurry of possibilities.

One thing is certain: video service providers will have to move faster than ever. Today, Cisco is launching the Infinite Video Platform (IVP) Labs, enabling all Infinite Video customers worldwide to define together the future of the consumer video experience.

IVP Labs allows participating customers to test new features with users before making them generally available. Customers and end users can provide crucial feedback to make these features, and the IVP roadmap, more relevant. IVP Labs leverages IVP's agile development approach, built-in A-B testing capabilities, and a modular microservice-based architecture that enables fast, incremental delivery of value to its customers.

YES, Israel's leading provider of multichannel television via satellite, is one of the first operators to take advantage of IVP Labs. Working closely with the IVP product team, YES designed and tested a feature that delivers a personalized user interface to different audience segments and viewers. This new capability is fully integrated with its personalized recommendation engine. Cisco and YES will feature a demo of this at CES, January 5-7, at the Wynn Hotel.

'One of the benefits of moving to IVP is the ability to innovate faster at lower cost,' said Yitschak Elyakim, CTO, YES. 'Gone are the days of costly professional services engagements to make minor changes with high downtimes. Being able to provide immediate feedback, and adapt the functionality accordingly, is a critical success factor in the new video world.' 'We are releasing new features for IVP every two weeks,' said Rajeev Raman, senior director of Product and Strategy, Service Provider Video Software, Cisco. 'IVP Labs demonstrates our commitment to a common code that continuously expands capabilities while improving quality. Our aim is simple: to create a community in which our customers - and their customers - can directly contribute to shape the IVP roadmap and help define the future of video.'

Cisco is building the simplified, automated and virtualized network platform of the future based on industry-leading software, systems, silicon and services. This enables service providers and media and web companies worldwide to reduce costs, speed time to market, secure their networks and sustain profitable growth.

