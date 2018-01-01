Charter Hires Head of Original Content

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced that Katherine Pope has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Head of Original Content. In this newly created role, Pope will oversee all original programming efforts, including the creation and launch of Charter's upcoming slate of new shows available first on our platform. Pope will oversee Charter's announced original content partnerships with AMC and Viacom, along with other partnerships established in the future. She will report to David Ellen, Senior Executive Vice President, and will be based out of Los Angeles.

"We are very pleased and incredibly excited to have Katherine Pope leading original content creation for Charter," said Ellen. "Katherine's creativity, strategic prowess, and wealth of industry knowledge will play an instrumental role in positioning Charter as an industry leader in the creation and distribution of high-quality, original entertainment that will further differentiate Charter's market-leading video products in ways that create value and drive subscribership."

"I'm excited to partner with networks, studios, and creators to build a high-quality original content experience for Charter's wide-reaching and diverse audience," said Pope. "I look forward to working with David and the extraordinary team at Charter."

Pope joins Charter from Studio 8 where she served as Head of TV and helped launch the company's independent television division. Prior to Studio 8, Pope served as President of Television at Chernin Entertainment from its founding in 2009, overseeing all creative development and production for the Twentieth Century Fox-based production company. Pope spent ten years at NBC/NBC Universal Television Studios where she served in a number of leadership roles including Executive Vice President of the Network and President of the Studio. She began her career in network news at CBS and ABC News, producing documentaries and specials.

Pope holds a B.A. from Sarah Lawrence College and currently resides in Los Angeles with her husband and two children.

