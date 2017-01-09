Charter Donates $350K in Cash to Harvey Relief

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced a $350,000 contribution to Rebuilding Together to support relief efforts and specifically assist with home repairs and renovations needed in areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

"Charter serves hundreds of thousands of Gulf Coast residents and businesses, and we are determined to aid the extraordinary rebuilding effort needed as a result of Harvey," said Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications. "Through Spectrum Housing Assist, our flagship philanthropic initiative, and our partnership with Rebuilding Together, this contribution serves as an extension of Charter's longstanding multimillion-dollar commitment to improving the communities where our customers and employees live and work. Our thoughts are with the people and the communities throughout the Gulf Coast who have been impacted by this disaster."

"Following a natural disaster, our low-income and disadvantaged neighbors are all too often omitted from long-term recovery efforts," said Caroline Blakely, President and CEO of Rebuilding Together. "With the support of Charter, we can ensure people in the Gulf Coast who need our help the most are back on their feet in a timely manner."

Spectrum Housing Assist partners with nonprofit organizations and engages employee and community volunteers in order to provide critical homes repairs across the U.S., with a goal of making 25,000 homes safer and healthier by the year 2020. Since 2015, Spectrum Housing Assist has improved 11,500 homes with the help of 3,000 Spectrum employee volunteers, for a total of 17,500 volunteer hours impacting the lives of thousands of residents.

Charter is also offering $1 million in public service announcements to air at no cost to assist organizations with fundraising and awareness efforts in their work to help residents in Southeast Texas.

In Texas alone, Charter serves 2.3 million customers across 386 communities and employs a growing workforce with over 9,500 employees. Charter operates local call centers in Austin, El Paso, Harlingen, Irving and San Antonio as well as regional operations headquarters in Coppell. Spectrum News delivers 24-hour local news programming highlighting the people and communities in Waco, Austin and San Antonio.

Charter Communications Inc.