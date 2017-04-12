& cplSiteName &

BT's Bogeyman: A Soccer-Mad Amazon

Iain Morris
12/4/2017
50%
50%

Spending on TV rights to show popular sports events has run amok. UK telco BT has lavished about £3.8 billion ($5.1 billion) on the Premier League, a top-flight domestic soccer competition, since 2012, according to this article in today's Financial Times newspaper (subscription required). Annual spending accounts for more than one fifth of total costs at its consumer business, says the report. (See BT, Sky Splash £5.1B on Premier League Rights.)

This leaves BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) on slippery turf as it battles pay-TV giant Sky (NYSE, London: SKY) for sports supremacy. It has been an annus horribilis for the telecom incumbent, as the Royal incumbent might say, with accounting scandals and downbeat forecasts chewing into profits and share price (oh, and let's not forget the pension deficit). Like a defender on a yellow card, BT might have to show some restraint during the next auction of Premier League rights, which kicks off in February.

Defensive Play
If Amazon starts bidding for rights to show UK Premier League soccer matches, BT and Sky could suffer.
If Amazon starts bidding for rights to show UK Premier League soccer matches, BT and Sky could suffer.

But what if BT's real nemesis is not Sky but Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN)? The Silicon Valley giant has already ventured into the sports arena, snapping up future rights to screen professional tennis after outbidding Sky, which currently broadcasts those tournaments. If Amazon turns out to be a soccer enthusiast in February, as some predict, then BT and Sky face the ignominy of substitution.

BT and Sky are currently big fish in a small pond. But they are relative tiddlers next to the leviathan that at the end of September was the world's fourth-biggest company by market capitalization. Amazon's sales last year were about $136 billion. BT's, in the fiscal year ending in March, were £24.1 billion ($32.6 billion), while Sky's were just £12.9 billion ($17.4 billion). BT and Sky can only compete if Amazon -- like a gifted but apathetic striker -- cannot really be bothered.

This unpleasant truth will not do much for the self-esteem of a football-loving executive like BT boss Gavin Patterson, whose entire strategy assumes that chucking billions at footballers makes good financial sense. Without football, and a smattering of other sports, BT's TV service is an underwhelming buffet of free-to-air shows and movies that are mostly obtainable from the much cheaper Netflix Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) and Amazon. Without sports, its broadband service is no different from those of non-cable rivals, all of which use the same network.

Want to know more about the impact of web services on the pay-TV sector? Check out our dedicated OTT services content channel here on Light Reading.

And without its consumer business, today's BT looks, well, a bit naff. Its long-struggling international IT business has spent this year embroiled in an accounting scandal. Its access networks division is increasingly regulated and independent. Its wholesale business is in a funk. EE, the mobile operator it bought last year, has had a successful season. But a goal-scoring Amazon might also hurt EE by robbing it of some exclusive mobile content.

Patterson seems well aware of all this, and has recently talked about the need for a "plan B." The trouble, writes the Financial Times, is that nobody knows what that is. And he is left with few obvious choices. Because so much of BT's business is domestic, the focus on regional streamlining and efficiency that drives other European telcos would deliver much less for the UK incumbent. Bold moves into other sectors, such as Orange's foray into banking, could smack of desperation, given the present malaise, and demand resources that BT lacks. The Internet of Things is a potential money-spinner, but only if BT can expand outside its connectivity sphere -- something no telco has done with any great success. (See DT's Pan-Net Still at Start of the Marathon and Hold-Up at Orange Bank: Launch Hits Buffers.)

The prospect of Amazon-delivered armchair football may have sports-mad UK consumers performing goal celebrations in the lounge, though. Unless there is a radical overhaul of Amazon's pricing approach, customers should be able to watch Premier League matches for just a fraction of what they must spend to get a service from Sky. And if bidding by Amazon sends license fees to even giddier heights, footballers and their overseers will also be doing cartwheels in the air.

— Iain Morris, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Irrational scaremongering about net neutrality is rife, and the real problems are being ignored.
The UK government shows once again how clueless it is when it comes to the 21st century.
While vendors continue touting 5G as an opportunity to provide new revenue-generating services, operators are increasingly focused on it as an efficiency tool.
Deutsche Telekom's US strategy will be under scrutiny now that plans to merge T-Mobile with Sprint have again fallen through.
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
December 5-7, 2017, The Intercontinental Prague
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Meet Philo TV
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
Update: Nokia Denies Reports of Juniper Deal
Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading, 11/29/2017
Ericsson Hypes 5G After Telcos Slam 5G Hype
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/28/2017
Where Does Comcast Really Stand on Paid Prioritization?
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 11/29/2017
Sigfox in Peril as Senior Execs Exit – Sources
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/28/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives