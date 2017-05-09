Binge TV Service Launches on Netgem Software Suite

LONDON -- Netgem, the leading connected entertainment solution provider for telecom operators, has been selected by Finnish telecoms operator Elisa to deploy its award-winning Diamond entertainment software suite in Estonia. The new service, Binge TV, will enable Elisa mobile operations to benefit from Netgem’s range of Virtual STB features in order to extend their reach to a new audience segment of TV customers in Estonia.

The Netgem-powered service will enable the Binge TV service to provision customers with a range of new TV services, including an integrated user interface that seamlessly surfaces content into one place, from across an optimal range of local and international linear channels, powerful 7-day catch-up, or even integrating OTT services such as YouTube and Netflix. Binge TV also incorporates a network PVR (nPVR) that offers access to thousands of hours of on demand programming across a multiscreen environment inside and outside the home, with a recommendation engine based on the most popular programmes.

The market leader in telecoms in Finland, Elisa provides services to 2.3 million consumer, corporate and public administration customers. Building on an existing successful partnership, Elisa, who’s IPTV platform in its home market has been very successful, has chosen Netgem’s virtual STB cloud solution to support its deployment of Binge TV and help it reach a growing audience within Estonia. The Netgem solution also integrates the Binge TV mobile app, which provides direct access to live and catch-up services across all available channels.

Einari Kanerva, Head of Binge Business at Elisa said: “As we expand into new countries, we want to provide consumers with the best TV experience possible, and a flexible way to grow the service once launched. By deploying Binge TV, we can reach a growing population who want access to their TV content wherever they are, and Netgem’s platform gives us a unique flexibility to add more content and features over time.”

Netgem