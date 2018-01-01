300 Million Viewers Floating on Accedo Cloud

STOCKHOLM -- Accedo, the video experience pioneer, revealed today that its Accedo One video experience cloud platform powered more than 300 million users in 2017. The product suite that has evolved into Accedo One was originally launched in 2013. Over the past four (4) years, the growth in features, functions and users has been immense.

“I’m thrilled to see the increasing usage of our Accedo One platform by customers who comprise Pay TV operators, broadcasters, content owners, service providers and brands,” commented Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo “The traffic level in 2017 alone exceeded the total accumulated traffic for all previous years since launch, and we’re seeing a continued demand in all parts of the market.”

Accedo One is a unified cloud platform that gives Accedo's customers the ability to build, transform and grow their video experiences regardless of platform or technology stack. It caters equally well to clients trusting Accedo with a complete end to end delivery and those using internal development teams. The platform is globally scalable, having served around 30 billion requests worldwide in 2017.

“It’s clear that it’s becoming easier and easier to distribute high quality video over the Internet,” added Mano Kulasingam, SVP Products, Accedo. “We believe that solving user experience challenges is a much harder problem, where Accedo One is the only truly scalable cloud platform to deliver customer value in this area. With the exciting product features we have launched in 2017 and what’s on the roadmap for 2018, I believe we’re well positioned to continue to transform video experiences with our customers.”

The Accedo One platform will be showcased in Accedo’s suite in the Venetian at CES in Las Vegas, from 9th to 12th January.

