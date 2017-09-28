Roku Begins Trading on Nasdaq at $14 per Share

LOS GATOS, Calif. -- Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq:ROKU), a pioneer of TV streaming, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,668,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. Roku is issuing and selling 9,000,000 shares of Class A common stock and the selling stockholders are selling an additional 6,668,000 shares of Class A common stock. In addition, Roku and the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,350,200 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "ROKU" on September 28, 2017.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as lead bookrunners for the offering. Allen & Company LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as book-running managers, and Needham & Company, LLC, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers for the offering.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at 1-866-718-1640, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc. c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
