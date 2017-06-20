Comcast X1 Voice Remote Wins Emmy

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced that Comcast has won an Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering. The award specifically honors the work of the technology teams that develop the Xfinity X1 Voice Remote and the innovative software platform that powers it.

The Emmy for "Contextual Voice Navigation for Discovering and Interacting with TV Content" will be given to the team at the Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards in Las Vegas on April 8, 2018.

"Our customers love the voice remote because it is simple, powerful and fun to use," said Tony Werner, President of Technology and Product for Comcast Cable. "But behind the scenes, our engineering and artificial intelligence teams have worked tirelessly to build and refine the powerful, cloud-based platform that delivers those seemingly effortless experiences. I’m proud to work with these world-class technologists and congratulate them on their well-deserved honor."

This is the third time X1 has been honored with an Emmy Award. In 2014, the X1 team won the award for "Outstanding Achievement in Interactive Media Program: User Experience and Visual Design" and an award for "Personalized Recommendation Engines for Video Discovery for MVPDs." In 2016, Tony Werner won a lifetime achievement Emmy for his distinguished career as a technologist, innovator and leader. Adoption and use of the X1 Voice Remote has rocketed upwards since its launch in 2015. In 2016 alone, customers gave more than 3.4 billion voice commands. Today there are nearly 17 million X1 Voice Remotes in customers’ homes.

Comcast technologists built and deployed the Natural Language Processing platform that allows the remote to deliver such precise results. The platform leverages machine learning to understand what customers mean when they say certain words and phrases, and deliver highly relevant results.

